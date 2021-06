Week 8: (Week 7 rained out!) Despite the absence of C Brian McShane, Kampersal still managed to put 14 runs up in a rout of Mudville. Mudville erased any chance of victory when manager and 3rd base coach, Eric ‘wave em in!’ Kuharich foolishly tried to send home a runner from 3rd on a short fly to left in 1-0 game in the 3rd. The runner was out by 30 feet so, easy double play and the inning is over. Kampy’s then puts up 6 runs in their half and that was the ball game. Spot starter Eric Higgens pitched well in defeat as his defense let him down repeatedly. Kampersal 2B Mike DeFazio continued his hot streak (contract year, ironically) with 3 more hits and 3 runs scored in the win.