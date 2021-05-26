First repairs completed on closed Memphis bridge. How long will it take to reopen?

A bulldozer climbs a bank as N.C. Department of Transportation crews complete cosmetic and structural cleanup of a landslide on U.S. 23/74 near Balsam Gap caused by heavy rains two years ago. Other maintenance and safety projects took priority during a period of statewide revenue shortages, spokesman David Uchiyama said. The right eastbound lane of 23/74 will remain this week, according to Uchiyama. Crews from Jackson County are removing loose material and reshaping the remaining embankment with bulldozers. They will remove the lane closure once these tasks are complete. Next week, with the lane closure back in place, DOT employees will create a new drainage ditch and reshape the shoulder before seeding the hillside to grow grass.