Elizabeth Lesser Teaches Brit About Feminism

My name is Reem Hassan, and I am a first-year undergraduate student at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. I identify as a Muslim Palestinian American woman, and I am currently studying on a pre-law track with hopes of majoring in public policy and minoring in Arab and Muslim American Studies. I was first introduced to your piece “It’s Not an Oxymoron” during my first semester in university, where I took an introductory course to women’s and gender studies (WGS). To say the least, I found myself absolutely astounded by your work. Having registered for the course on a whim and expecting to only mildly relate to the material, I was shocked to be so completely moved by our first reading. I explicitly remember feeling as though you had taken my thoughts on the intersection of my Arab identity on my feminist experience straight out of my head and put it on paper. I felt heard. Your short piece had the ability to influence my work for the rest of that semester and inspired me to take my understanding to new and deeper levels and enroll in our Arab American Feminists course this semester. Upon interacting with your piece yet again this semester, I was reminded of why it had such an impact on me, and how deeply I resonate with your story.”