Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appleton, WI

Former Appleton student releases song for the class of 2021

By Rachel Manek, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The 2020-2021 school year was a struggle for many students. Just ask most high school seniors. For example, Kate Grey. The 18-year-old former student at Xavier High School in Appleton says she especially struggled when it came to virtual learning. So she packed her bags, moved to California to live with her grandparents and wrote down all of her feelings into a song. She released "Class of 2021" on May 10.

fox11online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Appleton, WI
State
California State
City
Green Bay, WI
Appleton, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Music Streaming#Other Music#School Year#High School Students#Soundcloud#Xavier High School#Song#Releases#Virtual Learning#Grandparents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
Related
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

New mural in Appleton celebrates Hmong culture

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new mural at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is celebrating Hmong Heritage Month. The piece was designed by Nou Vue, a local Hmong artist. You can see it outside of the PAC on the windows facing College Avenue. The mural celebrates Hmong storytelling and culture.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Appleton, WIWNCY

Hmong Heritage Celebrated with Pianos in Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Appleton is recognizing the Hmong culture. A unique library initiative is celebrating Hmong American Day, which was Friday, through music, art and literacy—as well as decorated pianos scattered throughout town. “Music is such a big part of our culture, but there’s something special...
Oshkosh, WIuwosh.edu

‘Live each day well’: Read the commencement remarks from student speaker Carter Uslabar

Carter Uslabar of Appleton graduates with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism with a minor in English. While on campus he has served as a community adviser in the residence halls for six semesters and served on the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Segregated Fees committee. Uslabar has written for the Advance-Titan newspaper throughout his college career and recently won three Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards. After graduation, Uslabar will look for a position that allows him to explore his passion for writing.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Teacher Appreciation Week: Ms. Cheryl Bowe and Mrs. Suzanne Meerdink | WFRV Local 5 – Green Bay, Appleton

(WFRV) – Last week was Teacher Appreciation Week. UW-Green Bay and WFRV-TV honored local educators on Local 5 Live. These teachers were nominated by the community and were randomly selected to be featured on the show. This is Cheryl Bowe. She is a third grade teacher at St. John Paul II Classical School.Cheryl tells us teaching is a family occupation; her grandmother, mother and siblings are all teachers.Each of her students begins the day sharing one or two new things for which they are grateful as a way to increase awareness of blessings and an appreciation for life.
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Six-story illustration in Appleton honors nurses

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A larger-than-life illustration in Appleton is recognizing Nurses Week. Local artist, Michael Suess stretched a drawing of trailblazing nurse, Florence Nightingale, across six floors of ThedaCare's hospital. According to Suess, it took a lot of coordination with all the hospital floors over the span of just one...
Appleton, WIlawrentian.com

The Book Club

As the weather slowly warms up and the tulips start to blossom, Lawrentians can see that spring has once again returned to campus. And, as a result, love is clearly in the air again as couples enjoy the sunshine and stroll in downtown Appleton with boba or sit in hammocks together on the Main Green. After seeing all these lovebirds recently, I decided to try and interview a student or two in order to get some romantic reading recommendations for this week.
Appleton, WIwhby.com

Mural saluting nurses takes over side of Appleton Hospital

One whole side of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton is covered by a mural saluting nurses. Artist Michael Suess, himself a nurse at the hospital, created the six-story masterpiece. Suess’s mural coincides with National Nurses Week. When Suess is not working as a nurse, he is creating graphic novels. You can...