Tennis

Don’t miss the Tennis Channel & SiriusXM’s exclusive French Open preview special

siriusxm.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the start of the 2021 French Open in Paris on May 30, Tennis Channel analyst Chanda Rubin and Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82) host Dan Graca will serve up a special preview show to get you ready for the major tennis tournament. Starting May 29, click below to hear the entire special anytime on the SiriusXM app:

blog.siriusxm.com
Tennisledburyreporter.co.uk

Serena Williams secures place in last 16 of Emilia-Romagna Open

Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to power into the last 16 of the Emilia-Romagna Open at the expense of 17-year-old qualifying wildcard Lisa Pigato. World number 572 Pigato produced three superb winners to break the 23-time grand slam winner in the first game of their first-round match in Parma but Williams soon recovered.
Tenniscaptaingambling.com

French Open Upset | Maria Sakkari Dumps Defending Champ

17th seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece has knocked out defending French Open Champions and number one seed Iga Swiatek. Sakkari’s victory over the Polish youngster means that she will now progress to her first ever Grand Slam semi-final. She described reaching the semi final stages of the tournament as a “dream coming true”.
Tenniswtaw.com

Tennis Stars Osaka Leaves French Open

Women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, saying the move is the best thing for the tournament and her own well-being. Osaka’s withdrawal came a day after she refused to attend a postmatch press conference, resulting in a $15,000 fine. The four-time Grand Slam champion made...
Tennissportschatplace.com

Geneva Open: Casper Ruud vs. Tennys Sandgren 5/18/21 Tennis Prediction

Tennys Sandgren vs. Casper Ruud - 2021 Geneva Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Casper Ruud (3) meets Tennys Sandgren in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open on Tuesday, May 18th 2021. Will Tennys...
Tennisslice.ca

French Open’s Reaction to Naomi Osaka a Blight on Tennis

Update: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open. She announced her decision on Instagram, explaining, “I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.” She also revealed that she has “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018.
Tennis
Reuters

Tennis-Ankle injury at press conference ends Kvitova's French Open

(Reuters) - Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open after injuring her ankle in a freak fall while performing her post-match media duties on Sunday, the 11th seeded Czech player said in a statement. Two-times Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2020 and 2012, beat Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 in her opening match of the tournament and hurt her ankle shortly afterwards.
Tennisjusticenewsflash.com

Osaka Naomi: Full text of French Open’s withdrawal statement | Tennis News

Naomi Osaka stated that she will withdraw from the French Open after she decides to boycott all media activities. “Hello everyone, this is not the situation I imagined or planned when I posted a few days ago. I think the best thing for the game, other players and my health now is that I quit so that everyone can refocus on Paris. Tennis game played.
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Djokovic saunters into French Open round two

PARIS (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic kicked off his French Open campaign with a routine 6-2 6-4 6-2 win against American Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday in the first men’s match to be scheduled in a night session. With no spectators allowed on Philippe Chatrier court due to a...
TennisThe New Yorker

The French Open Returns, with Hope for Tennis’s Next Great Rivalry

Since February, when Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open, no player on the women’s tour has been better than Ash Barty. She is a year and a half older than Osaka but still seems like a new face in the singles game—she spent her earliest pro years mostly concentrating on doubles and did not play at all last year, after COVID emerged. But she had finished 2019 as the No. 1 player in the world, and the suspension of the tour meant that she held on to that ranking for 2020. In the past few months, she’s made her way from North American courts to European clay, from enforced isolation in hotel rooms to tennis in near-empty arenas—all far from her Australian home, where she is not planning to return until the fall. (If she had gone back this spring, she may have had to quarantine for weeks and forgo events.) She’s continued to win with her all-court game, her variations of pace and spin, and her thinky way of constructing points. Heading into the French Open, which begins this weekend, and which she won two years ago, she’s looked entirely deserving of her top ranking. She’s been something.
Tennis
Vogue Magazine

French Open Preview: Here’s Who—and What—To Keep an Eye On

A mere eight months after last year’s COVID-delayed installment, the 2021 French Open tennis tournament kicks off today at Roland Garros with a limited number of (tested and/or vaccinated) fans and—at the beginning, at least—no fans at night sessions due to a COVID curfew. Here’s who—and what—to keep an eye on:
Tennisktwb.com

Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open’s first night match

LONDON (Reuters) – American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights to provide some late-night...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-French Open day five

PARIS (Reuters) – Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT). Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F). Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina began her match with...
TennisThe Guardian

French Open’s response to Naomi Osaka is a shameful moment for tennis

On Monday evening the four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka, the brightest young star across the world of tennis, withdrew from Roland Garros because she felt that her attempts to preserve her mental wellbeing were a distraction to her peers. In other words, it marks a shameful moment for tennis.
Tenniswibqam.com

Tennis-Federer withdraws from French Open – organisers

PARIS (Reuters) – Former world number one Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open a day after winning his third-round match, organisers said on Sunday. “After discussions with my team, I decided that I should withdraw from the French Open today. After two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and not rush back into competition,” 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer said in a statement released by the French tennis federation.