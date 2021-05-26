Steelers early 2021 regular-season preview: Weeks 1-2
The Pittsburgh Steelers may currently be involved with OTAs ahead of training camp but this is the perfect time to do an early 2021 NFL regular-season preview for the team. The Steelers will open regular-season play on the road against the Buffalo Bills and then play host to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. In this preview, we’ll look at the Steelers’ opponents, additions those teams made via the 2021 NFL Draft, and other key factors that could play a part in how the games may play out for the Steelers.www.steelcityunderground.com