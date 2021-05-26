Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers early 2021 regular-season preview: Weeks 1-2

By Christina "Tina" Rivers
steelcityunderground.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers may currently be involved with OTAs ahead of training camp but this is the perfect time to do an early 2021 NFL regular-season preview for the team. The Steelers will open regular-season play on the road against the Buffalo Bills and then play host to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. In this preview, we’ll look at the Steelers’ opponents, additions those teams made via the 2021 NFL Draft, and other key factors that could play a part in how the games may play out for the Steelers.

www.steelcityunderground.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders#Bills On#The Afc Divisional Round#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc Championship#Boogie Basham Lrb De#Wake Forest#Wr#Texas Tech#Steelers Week Two#Tcu#Va Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

2020 Steelers Season Recall: Unbeaten streak continues with win over Ravens in Week 8

Steel City Underground presents our 2020 Steelers Recall: a look back at Pittsburgh Steelers games and storylines from last season. After a Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans in a battle of the unbeaten, the Pittsburgh Steelers – with six wins and no losses – were given their original Week 7 opponents back, after COVID-19 rescheduling issues. The Steelers traveled to Baltimore to face their AFC North rival, the Ravens.
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

2021 Steelers Training Camp Preview: The Tight Ends

It’s hard to believe but the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Training Camp is right around the corner. As we countdown the days until camp begins, each week SCU will highlight one position group, detailing the players who will be competing for a spot on the Steelers final 53-man roster at the end of this Summer.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

A look back at the Steelers week that was: A mandatory week

BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together. Monday 6/14.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Announce Disappointing Training Camp News

With training camp around the corner, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some unfortunate news to share with their fan base this Thursday morning. Pittsburgh revealed that it will not hold training camp at Saint Vincent College this summer. That decision was made due to league’s COVID-19 protocols. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 Fantasy Football PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

1-10. 1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills. Leading the league in receiving yards and target volume in 2020, there’s no reason Diggs can’t continue his crusade in 2021. Being the number one option on one of the league’s biggest breakout offenses last year while appearing in all 16 games and playing through a torn oblique in the playoffs certainly doesn’t hurt either.
NFLchatsports.com

Early predictions for the Steelers 2021 53-man roster

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY SportsNow that training camp is approaching, the players fighting for a spot on the Steelers 53-man roster will become more clear. Who will make the cut?
NFLSteelers Depot

TJ Watt Ranked PFF’s 11th Best Player

TJ Watt narrowly missed out on cracking the top ten on Pro Football Focus’ list of the Top 50 players in the NFL, coming in at #11. Here’s what author Sam Monson wrote about the Steelers’ star defender:. “Watt has been right on the verge of Defensive Player of the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Steelers that should be cut before taking a snap in 2021

While camp is a time for lower-level roster players to prove themselves, these four Steelers should be off the team before they can take a snap. The Steelers have quite veterans on this roster that don’t offer a lot overall to the team. While training camp and preseason is a time for these players to improve their craft, the odds are most of these players have hit their ceiling. Assuming they don’t make any sort of leaps this offseason, these players are dead weight on the team and offer little in terms of value going forward. Here are the four Steelers players that should be cut before taking a snap.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

If Steelers sign these two free agents, we would be Super Bowl contenders

The Steelers are a good team but would be Super Bowl contenders with the signing of two free agents. So let me address the ‘elephant in the room’ right now…I believe that we are Super Bowl contenders as that is our goal every year. There are several factors that could work against us in the 2021 season that could shatter any dreams of winning a seventh Lombardi Trophy.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL Draft 2021: 3 first-round picks teams will regret

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded a little over a month and there were a lot of great picks. With every draft pick, a sense of hope comes with every pick that they can change your franchise. However, not every pick always turns into what you may have hoped for. Some teams will look back and love their picks and some will look back and regret their picks.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs' Chris Jones named NFL's third-best interior defensive lineman

The Kansas City Chiefs managed a coup in the 2016 NFL draft. In a rare move, they traded out of the first round, picking up some extra draft capital in the process. With pick No. 37 overall in the second round, the Chiefs selected Mississippi State defensive lineman Chris Jones. Little did fans know that a few short years later he’d develop into one of the most unstoppable interior defensive linemen in the league.
NFLallfans.co

NFL Preview: Ravens vs. Raiders Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens head to Las Vegas for their season-opening tilt against the Silver and Black. The early NFL betting odds on this AFC matchup show the Black Birds of Russell Street as 4 point favorites on the road. But are the Las Vegas Raiders getting too much love at home? Only four points against one of the most explosive offenses in the league?
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Likely Results of Steelers' Season

We hear and read many predictions for NFL teams during this time of the year and it will pick up even more the closer we get to the start of the season. So here is one to chew on with my take. I don't pick individual games usually. I find that I am more accurate at the end of the season when I group games and predict how we will fare in the grouping. So the first group:
Ames, IAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

The Way Too Early College Football Week 10 Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 662)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 2021 week by week season preview with the way too early week 10 preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the trio breaks down the biggest games and the worst games of the week 10 slate. Will LSU get revenge on Alabama after the Tide embarrassed them a season ago? Will Iowa State take down Texas in Ames, Iowa? Will Bryan Harsin and Auburn pull the upset on Texas A&M in College Station? Could Greg Schiano and Rutgers upset the Wisconsin Badgers in New Jersey? Will North Dakota State get revenge on South Dakota State? Are the USC Trojans going to drop a game at Arizona State in Tempe? Is there any way Louisville can upset Clemson in Louisville? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.
Sportstheaudl.com

Game Preview | Week 2 | Atlanta at Boston

Available to watch LIVE on Draftkings Twitch and YouTube channels. Coming off a statement overtime win over the Raleigh Flyers in Week 1, the Atlanta Hustle (1-0) travel up the east coast this week to take on the Boston Glory (1-0). Both teams have their sights set on an Atlantic Division playoff spot; they’ll meet for the first time tomorrow night at 8:00 PM/ET for Boston’s inaugural home opener at Hormel Stadium.
NFLprosportsextra.com

2021 NFL: Week 1 Early Pick for Cowboys-Buccaneers

Good day, football fans around the world. We are creeping up to preseason and the start of a brand spanking new regular season of NFL football—and all I can say is YES!. I put that in all caps because even though we are a few months away, I say that yes vehemently. I killed it with my NFL and MLB betting last season, and I can’t wait to get back at the bookies this year.
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Oklahoma regular-season win total for the 2021 season

Entering the 2021 college football season, Oklahoma is considered one of the very top contenders for a spot in the College Football Playoff and to compete for a national title – and for good reason. In his second year at the helm as starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler is the favorite...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys controversial draft pick proving doubters wrong

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and that includes the Dallas Cowboys. The 2021 NFL Draft was an important one for the Dallas Cowboys. They headed into the draft with ten draft picks (would later become 11) after one of the more disappointing seasons in recent history. While most of...