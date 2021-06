Rafael Benitez is moving closer to a comeback to the Premier League, according to football speculations. Rafael Benitez, the former Liverpool manager, appears to be on his way back to the Merseyside. According to the Mirror, representatives for the 61-year-old Spaniard, whose last Premier League job ended in 2019 with Newcastle, spoke with Everton’s owners over the weekend. Despite fan outrage over prior reports that Benitez was being considered for the manager’s job at Everton, the paper claims that he is still likely to be appointed. Benitez won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005.