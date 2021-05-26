Cancel
Moultrie, GA

EDDIE SEAGLE: Wildlife and the great outdoors

By Eddie Seagle, Ed.D.
Moultrie Observer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.” John Thune. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” Elmer Davis. “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” John F. Kennedy.

Hikingccheadliner.com

The Great Ozarks Outdoors: Memorial Day

Most of us enjoy getting outdoors on long Memorial Day weekends. It’s a great time to plan a fishing trip, a camping and hiking adventure, or a long weekend playing in the water of your favorite lake, river or stream. It’s just a great time to get outdoors and make memories.
Winston-salem, NCdoctorslounge.com

Summer Safety Tips for the Great Outdoors

SUNDAY, May 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As you head into the great outdoors this summer, keep safety in mind, an expert says. Drowning is one of summer's risks. It only takes a few seconds and can happen without an obvious struggle, according to Dr. Seth Hawkins, a wilderness medicine expert and assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.
HobbiesYankton Daily Press

Of The Outdoors: Region Is Great For Bass Fishing

You've seen them on television; read about them in a magazine or on the internet, bass, with both the largemouth and the smallmouth bass having a great following. In the upper Midwest, there are several bass that anglers pursue, where you have a great opportunity at receiving an award for a large fish or having an opportunity to set a state record.
AnimalsLockport Union-Sun

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Enjoying one of summer's most popular birds

Even folks who don't regularly feed the birds in the winter put out feeders for the ruby-throated hummingbird come summer. Hummingbirds are amazing little birds that give us many hours of pleasure observing them. Hummingbirds are the smallest migrating bird and these little guys fly non-stop across the Gulf of...
AnimalsLockport Union-Sun

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: A rare privilege: Hosting pileated woodpeckers

They're not commonly seen birds but that's not because they're small. About the size of a crow, they're spread sparsely throughout mature woods and very secretive about their nest sites, cavities they carved into trees. In the past I have gotten very few photos of the huge pileated woodpecker, so...
LifestylePine Tree

President Proclaims June as Great Outdoors Month, 2021

Washington, DC…America’s great outdoors, diverse landscapes, and pristine waterways are a limitless source of pride, inspiration, and sustenance of both body and soul — and an essential part of our national identity. It is our shared responsibility as Americans to be good stewards of these irreplaceable treasures for our children and grandchildren, and for generations to come. During Great Outdoors Month, we celebrate our Nation’s natural wonders, and rededicate ourselves to conserving nature’s splendor for all Americans and safeguarding our environment against the existential threat of climate change and other challenges.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

The Best Gifts for Hikers Who Live for the Great Outdoors

The best part of enjoying the outdoors is that it’s always there, and you don’t need fancy or expensive equipment to enjoy it. But experienced hikers know (and new ones will find out) that a few carefully chosen hard-working accessories can make the difference between an energetic, rewarding experience in nature and a long, uncomfortable slog. Some will help you find your way or see better, and others can make you more comfortable during and after the hike. Technology has made it easier to avoid getting lost or separated from your companions (or easier to find them if you do) and has also made bringing and carrying your supplies lighter weight and more comfortable. Hiking supplies are frequently discounted sporadically during the hiking season, and significantly in the fall as outdoor stores and warehouses clear their warehouses to prepare for the next season’s new equipment. It’s a good idea to shop and track prices to be informed about how much an item regularly costs so that you can grab a great deal if you see one.
GardeningTifton Gazette

SEAGLE: Documenting your landscape

“June is the gateway to summer.” – Jean Hersey. “The castle grounds were gleaming in the sunlight as though freshly painted; the cloudless sky smiled at itself in the smoothly sparkling lake, the satin-green lawns rippled occasionally in a gentle breeze: June had arrived.” – J.K. Rowling. “A perfect summer...
Moreland Hills, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Head for the Hills run promotes the great outdoors this fall

MORELAND HILLS — The second annual Head for the Hills run and fundraiser is set for Oct. 9 at Forest Ridge Preserve in Moreland Hills. Members of the village Parks Commission held the first run in a virtual format in 2020 to raise funds to maintain the various parks in the village, including Veterans Park and the birth site of former President James Garfield, both off SOM Center Road.
Hobbieswshu.org

David Bouchier: The Great Outdoors

The Summer Solstice is still two weeks away, but now that damp and dismal Memorial Day is behind us we can and do assume that summer has arrived, whatever the exact angle of the Earth towards the sun. That’s for astronomers to worry about, but we are terrestrial creatures and can recognize summer when we see it, and we know what to do.
Alexandria, MNminnesotamonthly.com

Explore the Great Outdoors in the Alexandria Lakes Area

The Alexandria Lakes Area is known for lots of fun ways to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. With more than 350 lakes, miles and miles of trails, great fishing, biking, and more, it comes as no surprise that Alexandria is a prime Minnesota destination for summer vacations. Summertime...
Austin, TXconcordia.edu

Celebrate National Great Outdoors Month at CTX

The month of June hosts National Great Outdoors Month, and Concordia University Texas offers multiple ways to enjoy the outdoors and celebrate the beautiful nature God has created. Psalm 19:1 (ESV) The heavens declare the glory of God,. and the sky above proclaims His handiwork. The University sits on 440...
Lifestylekempercountymessenger.com

Great Outdoors month spotlights outdoors activities

Outdoor recreation is enjoyed by nearly every one of us. It provides economic, mental, physical, and social benefits. Recognition of the value of recreation and the importance of June as a time of recreational activity prompted Presidential designation of June as Great Outdoors Month. The month highlights the shared resources of our parks, forests, refuges, and other public lands and water. The central goal is to get people to participate in outdoor recreation and enjoy it.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Geocachers track hidden ‘treasures’ in the great outdoors

Until a few weeks ago, I had never even heard of “geocaching.” Now, I think I may have a new hobby. What’s not to like about getting outdoors, challenging your brain with a puzzle and ultimately, emerging victorious with a hard-earned “treasure?”. Geocaching is an activity which involves using GPS...
HobbiesRecordernews.com

Outdoors: Great Sacandaga Lake Fisheries Federation fishing contest is back

The Great Sacandaga Lake Fisheries Federation (GSLFF) trout stocking and annual fishing contest is back on the radar once again. After being forced to cancel the ever-popular fishing tournaments last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first tournament of 2021 is set to take place on Saturday, June 19, on the Great Sacandaga Lake. This tournament will pay four places in each of three fish species — bass, walleye and trout.
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Enjoy the great outdoors on National Trails Day June 5

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition is once again encouraging residents to get out into the great outdoors on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 5. It has organized a variety of trail networks across the county for people of all abilities to be able to enjoy. “Throughout the...
Bristol, INElkhart Truth

Garden Tour a great way to get outdoors

I cannot be more proud of our local Master Gardeners. This is a group of people who really want the community to learn about gardening, and to have fun doing it. One of their chief projects, the 2021 Garden Tour, will be held in Saturday, June 26, in the Bristol area, from 10 am to 4 pm. It is a true labor of love and giving back to the community.