EDDIE SEAGLE: Wildlife and the great outdoors

The best part of enjoying the outdoors is that it’s always there, and you don’t need fancy or expensive equipment to enjoy it. But experienced hikers know (and new ones will find out) that a few carefully chosen hard-working accessories can make the difference between an energetic, rewarding experience in nature and a long, uncomfortable slog. Some will help you find your way or see better, and others can make you more comfortable during and after the hike. Technology has made it easier to avoid getting lost or separated from your companions (or easier to find them if you do) and has also made bringing and carrying your supplies lighter weight and more comfortable. Hiking supplies are frequently discounted sporadically during the hiking season, and significantly in the fall as outdoor stores and warehouses clear their warehouses to prepare for the next season’s new equipment. It’s a good idea to shop and track prices to be informed about how much an item regularly costs so that you can grab a great deal if you see one.