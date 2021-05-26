The Lynn Beal Big Band on the Lawn of Oaklands Mansion
Join friends, neighbors and Oaklands’ members for an evening of jazz under the stars on the grounds of historic Oaklands Mansion. On Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6:00PM – 9:00PM The Lynn Beal Big Band will take stage on the front lawn of historic Oaklands Mansion that is nestled in Oaklands Park, a native tree arboretum and natural wetlands. The grounds also include Maney Spring, as well as, heritage and native gardens.news.murfreesboro.com
Comments / 0