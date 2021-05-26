The Lynn Beal Big Band on the Lawn of Oaklands Mansion

Sad news to report today: Deon Estus, best known for his work with Wham!, has passed away. He was 65 years old. The news was shared on his official Twitter account. “It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning,” the post stated. “Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans.”

