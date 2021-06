The LCS 2021 Summer Split standings are certainly not indicative of Cloud9 and Immortals’ performances—especially after today’s game. Cloud9 could do very little to stop the complete domination from Immortals to start day two of week three of the split. Although the game was expected to be full of action, neither League of Legends team took initiative until well after the laning phase had begun. It wasn’t until Immortals slowly started to over-poke the Cloud9 comp that the tides turned heavily in their favor—and only fluctuated slightly.