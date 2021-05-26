Cancel
Ferdinand, IN

Forest Park graduation is Saturday

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERDINAND — Forest Park Junior-Senior High School’s Class of 2021 will graduate at 2 p.m. Saturday at Buechler Arena. There will be 79 graduates in the class. The class’ valedictorian is Molly Lusk; the salutatorian is Victoria Fetter. Molly Lusk. Molly is the daughter of Kevin and Jennifer (Bottom) Lusk...

Ferdinand, IN
