Forest Park graduation is Saturday

FERDINAND — The Tri-County YMCA will be conducting a Community Needs Assessment survey focusing on Perry County and the surrounding area. The Tri-County YMCA, serving Dubois, Spencer and Perry counties was chartered in Ferdinand in 2003. The YMCA has a 36,000-square-foot facility in Ferdinand and conducts programming in communities across its service area. The YMCA focuses on: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Through a variety of programs and services, the Tri-County YMCA serves more than 5,000 members and program participants annually at more than 12 locations. Programs in include: after school care, summer camp, youth sports, older adult programming, adult sports, aquatics, wellness programming. The YMCA also hosts events for various community organizations such as: Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girls on the Run, school field trips, Christkindlmarkt and many others.