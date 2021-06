Problem gambling is any gambling, betting or wagering that causes family, financial, legal, emotional or other problems for the gambler, their family or others. Problem gambling can have a negative effect on your life or the lives of people close to you. For example, if your gambling is causing you to fall behind in school, miss work, have arguments with family or friends, or worry about money you have lost, you may be a “problem gambler.” Anyone who gambles can develop a gambling problem.