COVID-19 origin: New life to Wuhan lab-leak theory

Las Vegas Herald
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Vishu AdhanaNew Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Eighteen months since China reported the first patient with Covid-19 like symptoms, the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread like wildfire over the world claiming the lives of over 35 lakh people and infecting over 16.8 crore in more than 180 countries. Moreover,...

www.lasvegasherald.com
SciencePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

This is the evidence researchers say could settle the COVID-19 lab leak debate

The theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab located in Wuhan has attracted renewed interest. On one side of the debate are infectious disease experts who argue that the virus is a product of “zoonotic spillover,” or the process in nature when a pathogen travels from animals to humans, with some virologists reporting last year that it was a close relative of a virus found in horseshoe bats. On the other side of the debate are the scientists calling for a close investigation into the theory that the coronavirus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some researchers specialize in the study of coronaviruses found in bats.
Sciencekeralakaumudi.com

Circumstantial evidence points at possible Wuhan lab leak, says Indian scientist on origin of Covid-19

​​​​​NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing probe and research into the origins of Covid-19, Indian scientist Monali Rahalkar seems more inclined to believe that the virus was not natural and there was an accidental leak from a Wuhan laboratory as she says circumstantial evidence towards it. China may have attempted to cover it up, says the microbiologist. Rahalkar, scientist D (Bioenergy group) Agharkar Research Institute, and her husband Dr Rahul Bahulikar, a senior scientist at BAIF Research and Development Centre, have conducted several studies on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2. In October last year, they authored a research paper titled ‘Lethal Pneumonia Cases in Mojiang Miners (2012) and the Mineshaft Could Provide Important Clues to the Origin of SARS-CoV-2’.
POTUSThe Guardian

Though it is newly respectable, the Wuhan lab theory remains fanciful

In the storm of disinformation since the emergence of Covid-19, the assertion that the virus is human-created has lingered on the fringes. This outlandish conjecture, once confined to conspiracy theorists, has undergone a renaissance after Joe Biden’s insistence that scientists should investigate the possible lab origins of Covid. From Vanity Fair to the Washington Post, the theory has been given a veneer of respectability.
Sciencenhpbs.org

Why Expert Jamie Metzl Thinks COVID-19 Was Likely a Lab Leak

Jamie Metzl is an adviser to the WHO’s committee on human genome editing and was among the first to argue the virus likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan. Once widely dismissed, the theory is now gaining traction. To unpack it all, Metzl speaks with Hari Sreenivasan. Airing: 06/11/21. Rating:...
Sciencenewswars.com

British head of science-funding body Wellcome Trust is accused of a ‘chilling’ bid to stifle debate on Wuhan lab leak theory

Shortly before the pandemic, Sir Jeremy Farrar, head of the globally respected Wellcome Trust, delivered a speech offering his prescription for protection of public health: it required good leadership, free-thinking scientists and universal trust in their work. The director of the world’s biggest philanthropic science funding body said he had...
POTUSNPR

Did COVID-19 Leak From A Lab? A Reporter Investigates — And Finds Roadblocks

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. In order to prevent another disaster pandemic, it would be helpful to know with greater certainty how this one started. Many of us assumed that was a settled issue. The virus jumped from an animal to a human, and it spread. The theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, seemed to have been dismissed as an explanation advocated by Trump and his allies to blame China for what Trump liked to call the China virus. But last month, President Biden announced he asked the intelligence community to redouble their efforts to examine whether COVID-19 emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. Answering that question is also one of the goals of the COVID Commission Planning Group, a nonpartisan group directed by Philip Zelikow, who also directed the 9/11 Commission.
Sciencethedailybell.com

Wuhan Lab Leak Theory: Why is this even a controversial statement?

Several studies had already been published suggesting that excess sugar consumption was a major cause of coronary heart disease. This was a problem for the Sugar Research Foundation— an industry group dedicated to promoting the consumption of sugar. The organization decided to fund its own ‘studies’ meant to discredit all...
Public Healthalethonews.com

They Denied A Lab Leak At Wuhan. They Are Wrong About Other Things.

After months of denial, the U.S. government has acknowledged that the COVID-19 catastrophe may indeed have originated in a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. We are now allowed to talk about what until May 13 was a debunked conspiracy theory. Like many facets of the pandemic of our age, Wuhan was censored with the dreaded “disinformation” label, on Facebook and just about everywhere else. Not anymore.
Sciencepatriotdailypress.org

Fauci Whitewashes His Record on the Lab-Leak Theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined CBS This Morning on Wednesday for a segment in which he defended and misrepresented his record of public statements on the coronavirus’s origins. “If you go back then, even though you lean towards feeling this is more likely a natural occurrence, we always felt that you gotta keep an open mind — all of us. We didn’t get up and start announcing it, but what we said: ‘Keep an open mind and continue to look.’ So I think it’s a bit of a distortion to say that we deliberately suppressed that” argued Fauci.
ScienceNewsTarget

Sir Jeremy Farrar of the British Wellcome Trust conspired with Fauci and Daszak to stifle Wuhan lab leak theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Peter Daszak were not the only guardians of science who privately plotted to conceal gain-of-function coronavirus research from the public. Sir Jeremy Farrar from the British Wellcome Trust also conspired to shut down any debate on the Wuhan lab leak theory. The former Oxford University professor has been in this influential role for eight years, commandeering one of the world’s wealthiest foundations while also sitting on the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.