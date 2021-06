Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35, of Paris, was arrested in the 2200-block of E. Price St. at 4:29 Wednesday morning. Officers observed Bridgers riding a bicycle on the street, not adequately equipped with lighting. Bridgers had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and they placed him into custody. Bridgers also had possession of methamphetamine. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.