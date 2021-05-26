Discover deep cuts from pop icons, dance legends & more curated by Andy Cohen

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBeginning May 26 at 12pm ET, Andy Cohen — producer and television/radio host — will launch Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge (Ch. 312), an exclusive new music channel available on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app. Andy Cohen invites listeners to his Kiki Lounge to discover deep cuts from artists that...

blog.siriusxm.com
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Andy Cohen issues appeal for missing school friend

Andy Cohen is appealing for the safe return of his missing school friend. The 53-year-old radio and television talk show host's childhood friend, Andy Neiman, who has bipolar disorder, has been missing for two weeks. The actor was last seen at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, on May...
TV & Videosarcamax.com

The Kardashians enlist Andy Cohen for a 'Housewives'-like reunion special

With “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” coming to a close Thursday night, there’s already a new promo out for next week’s two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. There are so many things to learn. Whom does Kim owe an apology? How did Khloe know that one beau would cheat again? Has Kris forgiven Caitlyn? And really, when is Scott going to get rid of the bleach-blond hair? (That last one isn’t a Cohen question, but it deserves to be answered.)
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Is "Very Upset" About One Housewife-Favorite Party Trend

When actress Casey Wilson appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on June 8, she came clean with three of her unpopular opinions. After sharing her controversial views on Real Housewives including Lisa Rinna and Sonja Morgan, Andy's always-candid guest laid into murder-mystery parties, which we saw on Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas and Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Andy Cohen Hates The Name Of Southern Charm And Summer House Spin-Off

Series that were filmed during 2020 for Bravo were either a hit or a miss last year. With the coronavirus pandemic totally flipping everything on its head, the cast members from some of the shows just couldn’t bring it like they usually do. For example, something was really off with shows like the Real Housewives of Orange County and the Real Housewives of Dallas. Real Housewives of New Jersey brought it as always. And then some shows, like Summer House and Southern Charm, were a major surprise. They proved that no matter what’s going on in the world, there is always shade to be thrown and drama to be had.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Andy Cohen Full Interview - CONAN on TBS

Andy Cohen listens to Conan’s pitch for a Jordan Schlansky reality show, teaches Conan about the "Bravo wink," and talks about his new docu series, "For Real: The Story of Reality TV." Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com....
Poughkeepsie, NYinsideedition.com

Andy Cohen Asks for Help in Finding Childhood Friend Missing for 2 Weeks

Andy Cohen has taken to social media to ask for help to find a childhood friend who went missing two weeks ago. The “Watch What Happens Live” host took to Facebook last week to post a flyer for missing Andy Neiman, an actor and playwright, who disappeared from the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, on May 21, People reported.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Andy Cohen & 27 Real Housewives Surprise Terminally Ill Bravo Superfan

More than two dozen past and present Housewives have come together to wish 13-year-old Bravo superfan Bella Pape a very happy birthday. The terminally ill teen, who was born with the rare multi-system disorder Kabuki syndrome, recently celebrated her birthday with a Real Housewives-themed extravaganza, featuring some personal messages from Andy Cohen and a slew of former and current Housewives cast members.
TV & VideosVulture

Andy Cohen Goes In On the Kardashians in the Keeping Up Reunion Trailer

“For the first time ever,” TV’s nosiest queen, Andy Cohen, takes a crack at Kris Jenner’s fortress of secrets. The Watch What Happens Live host spares no feelings in the trailer for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, getting to the bottom of questions fans have had for years. “Why is the show coming to an end?” he asks, luring them in. “Do you think you owe him an apology?” he presses Kim. “Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn’t shared so much of it?” he muses to Kourtney in front of baby daddy Scott Disick. “When Tristan [Thompson] first cheated on you, how did you know it wouldn’t be done again?” he says to an expressionless Khloe. All the drama of 20 seasons, all held within the tenor of Andy Cohen’s voice. “What people don’t know is, you said to me, ‘I’m gonna put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave,’” Kim Kardashian says of her momager, who adds “‘And I’ll take care of it.’” Now that’s thrilling. The two-part reunion sit-down starts next Thursday, June 17 on E!
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Is Taking Her Shade And Throwing It At Andy Cohen Now

There is no doubt about it: Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta thrived off the shade Kenya Moore was giving. The reality star alum singlehandedly kept “StripperGate” alive both during the season and throughout the reunion specials. She also built-up alliances and attacked those of others. During that last reunion special though, Moore couldn’t help but throw a little more shade at the king himself, host Andy Cohen, otherwise known to the Atlanta women as “Silver Bullet.”
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Bravo’s Andy Cohen Asks for Help Finding Friend in Poughkeepsie

Andy Cohen is pleading with fans to help locate his friend in Poughkeepsie. The Bravo star is stepping in to assist family and friends searching for Andy Neiman after he went missing in the Hudson Valley. The playwright and actor was admitted to the ER at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie around 4 am on Friday, May 21. According to family and friends, Neiman has a "history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis."