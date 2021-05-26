Discover deep cuts from pop icons, dance legends & more curated by Andy Cohen

“For the first time ever,” TV’s nosiest queen, Andy Cohen, takes a crack at Kris Jenner’s fortress of secrets. The Watch What Happens Live host spares no feelings in the trailer for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, getting to the bottom of questions fans have had for years. “Why is the show coming to an end?” he asks, luring them in. “Do you think you owe him an apology?” he presses Kim. “Do you think your relationship might have turned out differently if you hadn’t shared so much of it?” he muses to Kourtney in front of baby daddy Scott Disick. “When Tristan [Thompson] first cheated on you, how did you know it wouldn’t be done again?” he says to an expressionless Khloe. All the drama of 20 seasons, all held within the tenor of Andy Cohen’s voice. “What people don’t know is, you said to me, ‘I’m gonna put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave,’” Kim Kardashian says of her momager, who adds “‘And I’ll take care of it.’” Now that’s thrilling. The two-part reunion sit-down starts next Thursday, June 17 on E!