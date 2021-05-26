Gov. Edwards Signs Updated Public Health Emergency Order Ending Most Restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill curbing the power of local officials to issue shutdown orders and other health ordinances Tuesday. HB 271, sponsored by Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, prohibits local officials from issuing public health orders or restrictions leading to the closure of schools, businesses, or places of worship beyond 30 days during a six-month period amid a state of emergency. Those orders could be extended by a majority vote of the local governing body. Outside of an emergency, the limit would be set at 21 days.