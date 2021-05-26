Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Gov. Edwards Signs Updated Public Health Emergency Order Ending Most Restrictions

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing months of improvement in COVID-19 hospitalizations and with nearly three million vaccine doses administered, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday signed an updated public health emergency order that removes all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. This week, Louisiana hit its lowest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the very early days of the pandemic.

klax-tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Public Health Emergency#Louisianans#Covid#Cdc#The State Health Officer#Pfizer#The Covid Vaccine Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Educationwestcentralsbest.com

Gov. Edwards Signs the LA Budget Bill

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on Louisiana’s budget bill, which he signed yesterday evening. The budget invests in many of the Governor’s key priorities, including increased funding for education, promoting continued economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and substantial new investments in infrastructure. Gov. Edwards said:. “The...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Gov. to rescind 7 pandemic emergency executive orders

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday issued an executive order rescinding seven pandemic emergency Executive Orders 21-10, 21-12, 21-16, 21-17, 21-18, 21-19, and 21-20. The recession will be effective June 15th for all except orders 21-16 and 21-20, which will be effective June 30th, and 21-10, which will be effective July 15th, according to a media release from her office.
Public HealthMerced Sun-Star

No more tiers. Gavin Newsom signs order to officially end most COVID rules Tuesday

It’s official: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday afternoon that will end California’s stay-at-home order and the county tier system on Tuesday. Although it has been modified many times, the stay-at-home order Newsom issued March 19, 2020, served as the legal groundwork for California’s complex web of restrictions aimed at curbing spread of the coronavirus as infection rates ebbed and flowed over the last 15 months.
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Parson signs legislation limiting public health orders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill curbing the power of local officials to issue shutdown orders and other health ordinances Tuesday. HB 271, sponsored by Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, prohibits local officials from issuing public health orders or restrictions leading to the closure of schools, businesses, or places of worship beyond 30 days during a six-month period amid a state of emergency. Those orders could be extended by a majority vote of the local governing body. Outside of an emergency, the limit would be set at 21 days.
Public Healthihtoday.ca

Nunavut extends Public Health Emergency

Iqaluit, Nunavut (June 10, 2021) – Nunavut’s Minister of Health Lorne Kusugak has extended the territory’s public health emergency until June 24, 2021. All existing measures under the public health emergency order remain in effect. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Nunavummiut are reminded to practice...
Public Healthnorthwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Parson to Sign into Law Restrictions on Local Health Departments

Governor Mike Parson provides a COVID-19 update to leaders across the state during the Missouri Mayors United Call. (5/5/2021 - Photo by Missouri Governor Mike Parson Facebook Page). (Missourinet) Governor Parson plans to sign into law tomorrow restrictions on Missouri’s local health departments. The legislation bans county health departments from...
Georgia Statethecentersquare.com

Kemp ends Georgia's public health state of emergency as of July 1

(The Center Square) – Georgia's public health state of emergency will end on July 1 under an executive order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp first declared a public health state of emergency on March 14, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration helps the state easily access supplies and other resources needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It lifts certain medical and commercial transportation regulations.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Ohio’s state of emergency, more health orders to end tomorrow, DeWine says

After more than a year, Ohio will no longer be in a state of emergency starting Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The governor declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic last March after three Ohioans tested positive for coronavirus. ExploreGov. DeWine declares state of emergency after...
Environmentwestcentralsbest.com

Gov. Edwards Declares a State of Emergency Before Expected Weather

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a State of Emergency due to the potential weather threats associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, a tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend. The broad area of low pressure is expected to become a tropical or subtropical depression Thursday night...
Manchester, NHWMUR.com

City public health departments keep up vaccination push as state of emergency ends

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As New Hampshire steps down its COVID-19 response, the state's two biggest city health departments say they're continuing their push to vaccinate. Manchester and Nashua have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, and their respective health departments are still front and center after more than a year in the battle against the virus.