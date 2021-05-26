Cancel
Wichita, KS

Wichita water plant project remains on schedule

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita City Council members were told Tuesday that the project for a new water treatment plant is “on track and on schedule.”. Public works director Alan King gave council members an update on the $494 million project, which is under construction near 21st Street North and Hoover Road. The plant will replace an 80-year-old facility that is in need of replacement. The new facility will treat up to 120 million gallons of water per day.

