Taipei: China sent 28 military planes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said, adding it was the largest ever such intrusion. The number of Chinese military planes which flew into Taiwan’s ADIZ on Tuesday apparently exceeded the previous record on April 12, of 25 aircraft. The Chinese operation was conducted just days after the G7 summit underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.