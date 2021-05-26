Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckean County, PA

Two McKean County residents charged in capitol riots

By Stacey Gross
smdailypress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANE - Two McKean County residents face several federal criminal charges this morning, each for their alleged participation in the Capitol violence on January 6 of this year. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court, Pauline Bauer, of Kane, and William Blauser, Jr., of Ludlow, were charged Wednesday, May 19 by FBI special agents for counts of Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, Knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Bauer received one additional charge, of Obstruction of justice/Congress.

www.smdailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckean County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mckean County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Kane, PA
Mckean County, PA
Government
City
Ludlow, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Capitol Building#County Court#Federal District Court#Center Court#Federal Court#Federal Charges#Congress#Capitol Law Enforcement#Capitol Grounds#Criminal Charges#Disorderly Conduct#Obstruction#Counts#Fbi Special Agents#Violence#Lawful Authority#Violent Entry#Body Worn Cameras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
sauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Mckean County, PAwesb.com

Eldred Vaccine Clinic Tuesday 5/18

McKean County is holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (tomorrow/this) afternoon from 2-4 at the Eldred Borough Fire Station on Platt Street. Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will be accommodated. Photo ID is required, as is insurance information if you have it. They will be using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.
Bradford, PAwesb.com

Assault Update

The woman who was allegedly the victim of an assault last Monday in a Bradford City apartment has died. According to a statement from District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, “City of Bradford Police Chief Mike Ward and lead investigator Patrolman Jason Putt continue to investigate the events that lead to the police finding the woman unconscious in a city apartment on Monday afternoon, and have since led to hear passing away”. Additional charges may be possible for 36 year old Anthony J. Fenton as the investigation continues and an autopsy is completed.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
FOX 43

PennDOT, State Police and municipal departments across the state team up for 'Click It or Ticket' seat belt enforcement initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is teaming up with Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in a national "Click It or Ticket" selt belt education and enforcement initiative. The mobilization begins today and will last through June...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Wilcox man to serve prison time for threats, resisting arrest

SMETHPORT — A Wilcox man was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to state prison for charges in two cases including terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Todd H. Stahli, 26, will serve six months to two years in prison with credit for 181 days of time served for charges in two cases: terroristic threats and a summary charge in one case, and resisting arrest and loitering and prowling at night time in a second case.