Two McKean County residents charged in capitol riots

KANE - Two McKean County residents face several federal criminal charges this morning, each for their alleged participation in the Capitol violence on January 6 of this year. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court, Pauline Bauer, of Kane, and William Blauser, Jr., of Ludlow, were charged Wednesday, May 19 by FBI special agents for counts of Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, Knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Bauer received one additional charge, of Obstruction of justice/Congress.