Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mille Lacs County, MN

Donkey rescue farm in central Minnesota seeks public's help after storm damage

By BringMeTheNews
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPufk_0aBylOZr00
Save The Brays Donkey Rescue Facebook

A donkey rescue farm in Mille Lacs County is asking for help after a storm damaged its pen.

Save The Brays Donkey Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday with photos showing the pen for its jacks, or male donkeys, had been moved 60 feet in a storm.

A barn door also blew off in the storm into a shed where the donkeys were taking shelter, though no donkeys were harmed, according to the post.

“Although there was damage throughout the farm, thankfully all the donkeys and mules seem ok, some of them just a little confused,” the post reads.

The farm is asking for the public’s help in securing funds for new panels and a canopy top to replace the jack pen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmqk7_0aBylOZr00

The new canopy top will cost around $300 dollars, while panels cost between $85 and $99. The jacks are temporarily being housed in a pen with geldings and mules.

The farm is asking for donations via PayPal.

“I know this is a big ask, but we need to have a secure pen and obviously shelter for the jacks,” the post reads.

An update to the post said the farm had so far raised $434, enough for a canopy top and one panel.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Extreme Weather#Storm Damage#Farm#Shelter#Male Donkeys#Jack#Facebook Tuesday#Panels#Lacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Weather
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Tower, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Lightning strike sparks another fire in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

For the second time in recent weeks, a lightning strike has caused a wildfire in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (NWCAW). Authorities first detected the wildfire on June 4 just southwest of Hassel Lake (which is about 10 miles northeast of Tower, Minnesota) in the BWCAW. While the fire is small, its location " is away from any lakes or portages north of Boulder Lake so access on the ground is difficult," the Superior National Forest said in an update.
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Swimmer's itch reported at Ramsey County lake

People who swam at Lake Johanna have reported getting swimmer's itch. Ramsey County Parks and Recreation has received reports of swimmer's itch from a number of people who were recently at Arden Hills Beach Park, which is located within Tony Schmidt Regional Park. "Anyone who swims or wades in the...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Rochester pools closed due to fights, disregard for pool rules

Rochester is closing its city-run pools so officials can address "safety concerns" that have come up amid the heatwave. "Unsafe activities" such as fights, pushing, children being left unattended, lack of attention to the lifeguards and "general disregard for pool rules," has forced the city to temporarily close the Soldiers Field Pool on June 9, the City of Rochester said in a June 9 news release.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

15-year-old girl helps save family from burning home

A 15-year-old Duluth girl is being credited for saving her family after waking up and alerting her parents the house was on fire. Four adults and four children were home when their house on the 1100 block of East 10th Street started on fire around 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, the Duluth Fire Department said.
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

Area west central Minnesota counties report 54 new cases of COVID Sunday

WILLMAR — There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region Sunday. Stearns County had 27 new cases, Kandiyohi County had 11 and Meeker County had seven new cases. Redwood, Renville, Swift counties each had two new cases and Chippewa, Pope and Yellow Medicine counties each had one new case. Big Stone and Lac qui Parle counties reported no new cases.
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Two Central Minnesota Parks Up for Potential Designation as ‘Regionally Significant’

(KNSI) – Two local parks are up for consideration to be designated as regionally significant parks by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission. The commission helps channel funds to designated regional parks and trails to improve infrastructure and build new facilities where needed. More than $52 million in grant funding has been issued through the GMRPTC.
Mille Lacs County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Mille Lacs leads in regional vaccinations as case growth keeps slowing

Mille Lacs County surpassed Aitkin County this week to report the highest rate of vaccination among its population. As of Friday, May 14, 55% of Mille Lacs County residents received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Minnesota Department of Health reported, including 91.9% of the 65-plus population. That proportion of seniors with inoculation is higher than the state as a whole, which sits at 88.1%.