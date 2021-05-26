Donkey rescue farm in central Minnesota seeks public's help after storm damage

Save The Brays Donkey Rescue Facebook

A donkey rescue farm in Mille Lacs County is asking for help after a storm damaged its pen.

Save The Brays Donkey Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday with photos showing the pen for its jacks, or male donkeys, had been moved 60 feet in a storm.

A barn door also blew off in the storm into a shed where the donkeys were taking shelter, though no donkeys were harmed, according to the post.

“Although there was damage throughout the farm, thankfully all the donkeys and mules seem ok, some of them just a little confused,” the post reads.

The farm is asking for the public’s help in securing funds for new panels and a canopy top to replace the jack pen.

The new canopy top will cost around $300 dollars, while panels cost between $85 and $99. The jacks are temporarily being housed in a pen with geldings and mules.

The farm is asking for donations via PayPal.

“I know this is a big ask, but we need to have a secure pen and obviously shelter for the jacks,” the post reads.

An update to the post said the farm had so far raised $434, enough for a canopy top and one panel.