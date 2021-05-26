Fear The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: Things Aren’t What They Seem

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead seemed to be all about swerves. It seemed like every time someone turned around, there was some twist that completely changed their circumstances, both for the better and the worse. After all the twists in this week’s Fear The Walking Dead, I...

undeadwalking.com
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Season 6 episode 15 talk

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight over on AMC? Within this article, we’ll take a further look at that — and also what’s next!. The first thing we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: After all, there is no installment airing on the network tonight! What gives with that? This is largely a measure of AMC wanting to avoid Memorial Day Weekend, which is something we more than understand. When you are an ad-driven cable network, you have to make sure that you preserve your live viewership as much as possible. Even if this show is already renewed for another season, don’t you still want it on the air for as long as humanly possible?
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Alicia Could Follow in Her Mom's Fatal Footsteps on 'Fear the Walking Dead'

Of the original survivors on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia is one of the few remaining. And, because her mom once led their group, it only makes sense for Alicia to be able to take the reins and do it herself someday. But if that day never comes, could it be because Alicia dies? Season 6 has been a roller coaster for her, and in the May 23, 2021, episode, she was locked in an underground bunker.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Fear The Walking Dead and Deadwood Connection

If there’s any further proof needed that Hollywood tends to keep those that work together in the same orbit from time to time, the connection between Fear the Walking Dead and Deadwood would be another since Garret Dillahunt and Keith Carradine have been seen together in Deadwood a while back. Any fan of both shows would remember that Carradine, who portrayed Wild Bill Hickok, was gunned down by Jack McCall, who was of course played by Dillahunt. It’s kind of interesting to see how Dillahunt, who played John Dorie Jr., was followed up by Carradine, who came in playing the role of John Dorie Sr. Some might look at this and say ‘who cares?’, while others are bound to appreciate the connection since FTWD has definitely been leaning heavily into the western genre for a while. The sad fate of J.D. Jr. was bound to touch a few people in a big way, but seeing Sr. step into the story was probably an interesting twist that a lot of people didn’t see coming and possibly enjoyed. Some fans might not care that much as they could be broken up about J.D. Jr., but it’s still fun to see this happen every now and then since actors that have had a decent sense of chemistry with one another in the past might work just as well in another program. Of course, the idea is that Dillahunt and Carradine wouldn’t be working together again given what happened to Jr., but it’s still a connection that a lot of people would be bound to notice. Any connection between various shows, especially if they’re given Easter eggs as a way to connect a little further, is usually appreciated by the fans.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Mini-Marathon to Air in Place of New Episode Sunday

A Fear the Walking Dead mini-marathon will air Sunday on the AMC Network as Season 6 of the Walking Dead spin-off takes the week off for Memorial Day weekend. The six-episode marathon culminates in a Bonus Edition of "Mother," the May 23 episode taking Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) on an eerie excursion with her captor Teddy (John Glover) and Dakota (Zoe Colletti), presented with new behind-the-scenes content not seen during the original showing. Fear won't return until June 6 with its penultimate episode of the season, "USS Pennsylvania," where a dire mission to thwart Teddy's destructive plans takes Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and crew deep into a walker-filled nuclear submarine.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

4 Characters Who Could Be in Trouble in the ‘Fear TWD’ Season 6 Finale (and 4 We Think Are Safe)

Well, another Walking Dead-show finale is upon us, and you know what that (probably) means: Someone’s not making it out alive. Really, the majority of the main characters could die in Fear the Walking Dead‘s June 13 Season 6 ender; there are 10 nuclear warheads in the air, and if they all don’t make it to safety soon, it’s curtains. But we assume at least some of the characters will survive — just as we’re assuming at least one main character won’t.
TV Seriessideshow.com

The Best Walking Dead Episodes (and 3 We Really Didn’t Need)

All good things must come to an end. Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, and the like — no matter how long or brimming with endless potential they seemed to be — had to conclude somewhere. Because the best TV shows keep getting better and better and, instead of dragging along a moment too long, end on a triumphant high note.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Update: Season 6 Finale Teaser Taken Down

With the penultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 set to hit AMC screens Sunday night, Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes are heading to a face-off with Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), Dakota (Zoe Colletti), and the "The End is the Beginning" of apocalyptic proportions- with the fate of the world (and the TWD universe) at stake. So with that in mind and in the interest of this season's "NO SPOILERS!" policy, we kindly suggest that AMC take down the teaser that's currently on social media because it not only spoils "USS Pennsylvania" but also screws things up a bi for the finale. We're not sharing or linking to it here, but it was still out there at this writing.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead: What game is Strand trying to play?

Fear the Walking Dead season six is coming to a close, with the season finale airing on June 13. This season has been a whirlwind of emotions and storylines that take you in a direction where you think things will go smoothly, and then they take a hard turn to something unexpected. Like this week with Strand. What is he up to?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E15 Preview; Skidmark's 'Nip Addiction

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead taking the weekend off, the anticipation for the next episode "USS Pennsylvania" is at about a Spinal Tap-loving 11- and it's pretty clear why. With only two episodes to go, we're heading to a literal apocalyptic confrontation between Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes and Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and his "The End is the Beginning" folks for the fate of the world. So with so much on the line and still a week to go, the fine folks over at Fear TWD are offering a little something to lighten the mood.