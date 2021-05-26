Fox Elementary raises $1,300 for childhood cancer research
FOX TWP. - Fox Township Elementary School recently conducted their annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser, helping to raise $1,301.07 for childhood cancer research. The school coordinated the event with election day on Tuesday. It took place after school starting at 3:30 p.m. Many voters stopped by the drive-thru lemonade stand situated outside of the school after they finished voting. The warm weather helped keep everyone thirsty as well.www.smdailypress.com