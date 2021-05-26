Cancel
College Sports

Aaron Frey: Remember what sports were like a year ago?

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo take a page from Shania Twain, look how far we’ve come, my baby. This time last year, it looked like the Major League Baseball season might never get off the ground. Now, not only are we seeing a full 162-game schedule, but there are even fans in the stands and teams are starting to allow larger crowds. The Cardinals recently announced they’ll start having 100 percent capacity at home games starting June 14. Man, what a beautiful sight it is to see stadiums that don’t look like scenes from a zombie movie and to finally hear the cheers, chants and curtain calls that come with a night at the ballpark.

Phil Mickelson
Michael Jordan
Shania Twain
