While Washington is scheduled to fully reopen on June 30, there’s a chance the state could reopen before then if vaccination rates continue to trend up. Gov. Jay Inslee had noted in mid-May that “full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination.” Currently, almost 64% of residents ages 16 and up have received at least one dose, putting the state just below that benchmark.