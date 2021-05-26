It snowed this morning in Minnesota. Yesterday it was in the 80s.

Not an actual photo of the snow in International Falls Wednesday morning. Kevin, Flickr

It snowed in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, a weather observer in International Falls said it snowed for about 10 minutes around 7 a.m., leaving a trace of snow.

The high in International Falls on Tuesday was 82 degrees. The low Wednesday morning was 35 degrees, NWS said.

Nothing is more "spring in Minnesota" than that.

A cold front moved across northern Minnesota overnight, bringing cooler temperatures after a few days of warmer-than-normal weather across the state, NWS Duluth says.

The average high for May 25 in International Falls is 63, much cooler than the stretch of low-80s the area saw May 23-May 25, NWS historical data show. And although there was a trace of snow reported Wednesday morning, it's far from the record 0.3 inches of snow that fell on the date in 1970.

The chilly forecast for the second half of the week has prompted the NWS to issue a frost advisory in northern Minnesota for 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, so bring those tender plants inside for the next few days.

NWS says "even colder air" will arrive Thursday night into Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.