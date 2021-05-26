Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

It snowed this morning in Minnesota. Yesterday it was in the 80s.

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2306ux_0aByknLH00
Not an actual photo of the snow in International Falls Wednesday morning.  Kevin, Flickr

It snowed in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, a weather observer in International Falls said it snowed for about 10 minutes around 7 a.m., leaving a trace of snow.

The high in International Falls on Tuesday was 82 degrees. The low Wednesday morning was 35 degrees, NWS said.

Nothing is more "spring in Minnesota" than that.

A cold front moved across northern Minnesota overnight, bringing cooler temperatures after a few days of warmer-than-normal weather across the state, NWS Duluth says.

The average high for May 25 in International Falls is 63, much cooler than the stretch of low-80s the area saw May 23-May 25, NWS historical data show. And although there was a trace of snow reported Wednesday morning, it's far from the record 0.3 inches of snow that fell on the date in 1970.

The chilly forecast for the second half of the week has prompted the NWS to issue a frost advisory in northern Minnesota for 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, so bring those tender plants inside for the next few days.

NWS says "even colder air" will arrive Thursday night into Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0Gvm_0aByknLH00
National Weather Service Duluth
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
International Falls, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Cold Weather#Colder Weather#Cold Front#Northern Minnesota#Snow#Nws Duluth#Spring#Nws Historical Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Tower, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Lightning strike sparks another fire in Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

For the second time in recent weeks, a lightning strike has caused a wildfire in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (NWCAW). Authorities first detected the wildfire on June 4 just southwest of Hassel Lake (which is about 10 miles northeast of Tower, Minnesota) in the BWCAW. While the fire is small, its location " is away from any lakes or portages north of Boulder Lake so access on the ground is difficult," the Superior National Forest said in an update.
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Swimmer's itch reported at Ramsey County lake

People who swam at Lake Johanna have reported getting swimmer's itch. Ramsey County Parks and Recreation has received reports of swimmer's itch from a number of people who were recently at Arden Hills Beach Park, which is located within Tony Schmidt Regional Park. "Anyone who swims or wades in the...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Rochester pools closed due to fights, disregard for pool rules

Rochester is closing its city-run pools so officials can address "safety concerns" that have come up amid the heatwave. "Unsafe activities" such as fights, pushing, children being left unattended, lack of attention to the lifeguards and "general disregard for pool rules," has forced the city to temporarily close the Soldiers Field Pool on June 9, the City of Rochester said in a June 9 news release.
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

City crews install 2,300 snow emergency route signs across Duluth

DULUTH, MN -- Temperatures may have hit 80 degrees Monday, but city of Duluth workers had snow on their minds. Crews started installing snow emergency route signs on streets across the city. The city expects 2,300 signs across 129 miles of city streets to be installed by August. If you...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

City installing snow emergency route signs

Snow emergencies are far in the future. But the city of Duluth is preparing for them now. Crews are busy installing 2300 snow emergency route signs along 120 miles of road. They had hoped to do this project last year, but then COVID hit. Here's how the snow emergency route...
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

A gorgeous start to next week

This evening and tonight: The rest of this afternoon and evening don't look bad temperatures will fall back from the lower 60s into the mid and upper 50s. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy for most, but a spot shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. However, most should stay dry. Again, for the night tonight, there is a stray shot at a shower, but most will stay dry. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...