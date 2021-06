Under the agreement, Grifols will purchase the entire output of a 21 ha. solar farm that RWE is developing in the southwest of Spain in Las Vaguadas, Badajoz, and which could generate as much as 25 GWh/yr (power capacity of 10 MWac), or sufficient green electricity to supply a town of approximately 21 000 people annually. More than 7600 tpy of CO2 will be saved. The solar farm is expected to be operational in 1H2022. Until then, Grifols is meeting its green electricity target through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates from RWE.