Johnston County, NC

Sheriff: 10-,Month-Old Girl Killed in Dog Attack

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (AP) — A 10-month-old girl died Tuesday after being attacked by two family dogs, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said. Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release that deputies responding to a report of an animal attack in Willow Spring found Scott Winberry trying to help his injured daughter, Malia Scott Winberry. Deputies learned that family pets had violently attacked Malia and they joined her father's efforts to help until EMS units took over care.

