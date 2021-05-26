Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

Memorial tree planted in Mancuso’s memory

By Amy Cherry
smdailypress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARYS - Family of the late Tyler Mancuso gathered at Memorial Park in St. Marys earlier this month participate in the dedication of a memorial tree in his honor. The emotional ceremony, hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission, took place on a crisp Saturday morning in the upper portion of the park near the grass lined area around the parking lot adjacent to Wolfel Avenue where a royal raindrops flowering crab was planted by David Grotzinger of West Creek Nursery.

www.smdailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Saint Marys, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shade Tree#Crab#Flowering#Royal Family#Marys Family#Memorial Park#Loving Memory#West Creek Nursery#Area#Parking#Joy#Wolfel Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Royals
Related
Harris, IAPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain: Harris 'sounded like a moron' discussing immigration

Meghan McCain , co-host of “The View,” slammed Vice President Harris over remarks she made during her visit to Guatemala and Mexico this week, arguing Harris “sounded like a moron” when responding to questions on why she hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. McCain’s commentary came during Friday’s talk show,...