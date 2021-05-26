Memorial tree planted in Mancuso’s memory

ST. MARYS - Family of the late Tyler Mancuso gathered at Memorial Park in St. Marys earlier this month participate in the dedication of a memorial tree in his honor. The emotional ceremony, hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission, took place on a crisp Saturday morning in the upper portion of the park near the grass lined area around the parking lot adjacent to Wolfel Avenue where a royal raindrops flowering crab was planted by David Grotzinger of West Creek Nursery.