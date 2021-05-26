Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

An Israeli Company Intends to Produce Oxygen from Lunar Soil

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTZUR YIGAL, Israel (Israel Space Agency PR) — Meet the startup that wants to make oxygen from Moon: Helios, supported by the Israel Space Agency and the Ministry of Science and Technology, plans to launch the first experiment to the International Space Station next year. Helios is developing technology that will allow oxygen to be produced directly from lunar soil. If it succeeds, the small startup from Israel will pave the way for human settlement on the moon and Mars.

AstronomyUniverse Today

ESA is Joining NASA With Their own Mission to Venus

It’s an exciting time to be a Venus watcher. Our sister planet, which has been the target of only one mission since the 1980s, is now the focus of not one, not two, but three missions from NASA and ESA. Combined, they promise to give the closest look ever at the Morning Star, and some of the processes that might have made such a similar world so different from our own.
Aerospace & Defensejioforme.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Launches First Science Campaign on Mars-WhatsApp?

Six-wheeled scientists are heading south to explore the bottom of the Jezero Crater in search of signs of ancient microbial life. On June 1, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover began the scientific phase of its mission by leaving the “Octavia E. Butler” landing site. Until recently, Rover has undergone system testing or test runs to support the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s one-month flight test.
Aerospace & Defenselatestnewspost.com

China making plans for future space exploration: official

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) — China is making plans for the future development of its space program, including exploring asteroids and the Jovian system, collecting samples from Mars and exploring the polar region of the moon, said an official from the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Saturday. Xu Hongliang,...
Venus, FLwmfe.org

A Planetary “Triple Crown” As Third Mission To Venus Announced

NASA is calling it a triple crown moment for Venus as a third mission was selected to head to one of Earth’s closest planetary neighbors. The announcement of a European Space Agency spacecraft call EnVision launching to Venus makes three missions now heading to the second-closest planet to the sun.
AstronomyDigital Trends

There’s a third mission traveling to Venus, Earth’s ‘evil twin’

A surface temperature hot enough to melt lead. An atmosphere so thick the pressure on the surface is equivalent to being 3,000 feet underwater. Rains of sulfuric acid. Venus is not an inviting place to visit, but sending probes there could answer some long-standing questions about the history of the solar system and our own planet. Now, the European Space Agency (ESA) has announced it will send a mission to Venus called EnVision.
Astronomyamicohoops.net

China releases color photos of Mars’ surface | Science and Ecology | DW

The China National Space Administration (ANEC) on Friday (11.06.2021) published a 360-degree panoramic image and two other color images of the surface of Mars and the landing module devices of the Tianwen-1 probe, which have arrived. The surface of the red planet on May 15. The panorama shows the areas...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Planetary Defense: NASA Approves Continued Development Asteroid Hunting Space Telescope

The infrared space telescope is designed to help advance NASA’s planetary defense efforts. NASA has approved the Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor) to move to the next phase of mission development after a successful mission review, authorizing the mission to move forward into Preliminary Design (known as Key Decision Point-B). The infrared space telescope is designed to help advance NASA’s planetary defense efforts by expediting our ability to discover and characterize most of the potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that come within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit, collectively known as near-earth objects, or NEOs.
AstronomyPosted by
WSB Radio

Venus hotter than ever: 3rd new robotic explorer on horizon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Venus is hotter than ever, with a third new robotic explorer on the horizon. A week after NASA announced two new missions to our closest neighbor, the European Space Agency said Thursday it will launch a Venus-orbiting spacecraft in the early 2030s. Named EnVision, the orbiter will attempt to explain why Venus is so “wildly different” from Earth, even though the two planets are similar in size and composition.
AstronomyScience Now

Europe announces mission to study volcanoes on Venus

Mars is so last year. After NASA announced on 2 June that it will launch two probes to Venus before the end of the decade, the European Space Agency (ESA) today joined the party by selecting EnVision, another orbiter mission to our cloud-wrapped twin, for launch in 2031. The €610 million EnVision is the latest medium-class mission in ESA’s science program.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA selects new science investigations for future moon deliveries

As NASA continues plans for multiple commercial deliveries to the moon's surface per year, the agency has selected three new scientific investigation payload suites to advance understanding of Earth's nearest neighbor. Two of the payload suites will land on the far side of the moon, a first for NASA. All three investigations will receive rides to the lunar surface as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative, part of the agency's Artemis approach.
AstronomyEos

“Earth Cousins” Are New Targets for Planetary Materials Research

Are the processes that generate planetary habitability in our solar system common or rare elsewhere? Answering this fundamental question poses an enormous challenge. For example, observing Earth-analogue exoplanets—that is, Earth-sized planets orbiting within the habitable zone of their host stars—is difficult today and will remain so even with the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and large-aperture ground-based telescopes. In coming years, it will be much easier to gather data on—and to test hypotheses about the processes that generate and sustain habitability using—“Earth cousins.” These small-radius exoplanets lack solar system analogues but are more accessible to observation because they are slightly bigger or slightly hotter than Earth.
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Sending a Spacecraft to Another Star Will Require a Million Lasers Working Together

In 2016, Russian-American billionaire Yuri Milner founded Breakthrough Initiatives, a non-profit organization dedicated to investigating some of the most enduring mysteries of the Universe. Chief among their scientific efforts is Breakthrough Starshot, a proof-of-concept prototype that combines a lightsail, a nanocraft, and directed energy (aka. laser) propulsion to create a spacecraft capable of reaching the nearest star (Alpha Centauri) in our lifetimes.
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Los Angeles

What Comes Next for NASA's Perseverance Rover?

Perseverance, the NASA rover launched in 2020 that landed on Mars in February, has begun the science phase of its mission and is ready to explore the Red Planet. The new phase of its mission means the rover will leave its landing site and set out to "survey some of the oldest geologic features in Jezero Crater," according to a release from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology.