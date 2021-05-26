Cancel
NFL

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Nearing full recovery

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Okudah (groin) said he's nearing a full recovery from surgery and the cornerback no longer feels pain in his leg, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. "It just feels like I have a different level that I wasn't able to kind of tap into last year," Okudah said. "But I feel like this year just kind of moving around now and not having that pain in my groin anymore, it just feels like a different level."

www.cbssports.com
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Expectations high for Jeff Okudah entering second season

Anytime you use the third overall selection on a player in the NFL draft, the expectation is for said player to be a potential future Hall of Famer. Unfortunately, most fall short of that honor and struggle to live up to their lofty draft hype. The Detroit Lions‘ Jeff Okudah certainly has suffered from the latter after his rookie season.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

First Impression of Jeff Okudah in 2021

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is the player many believe should exceed expectations this upcoming season. After a disappointing rookie campaign marred by injuries, Okudah will don a new number this season, switching from the No. 30 to No. 23. During the OTA practice open to the media last week,...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Chris Olave, Ohio State WR | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite a reputation for producing wide receiver talent for the NFL, Ohio State hasn’t had a first-round receiver since Ted Ginn in 2007. Although he garnered early-round potential in this year’s class, Chris Olave spurned the NFL Draft for his senior season with the Buckeyes. Will another season catapult the Ohio State WR into the first round? Could he be the best receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft?
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Calvin Ridley underwent foot surgery, will miss minicamp

After the Atlanta Falcons traded wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, all attention turned to their next best pass catcher Calvin Ridley. The former Alabama star is expected to step up to the No. 1 spot but his return to the field will have to wait according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
NFLbucksinsider.com

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields signs rookie deal with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields landed with the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite some debate regarding his abilities leading into the draft, the former Ohio State quarterback was selected No. 11 overall, the fourth player at his position off the board following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. On Thursday, Fields was officially rewarded for his hard work. According to a report from NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears signed Fields to his rookie deal. Per Pelissero’s report, Fields signed a fully guaranteed four-year worth $18,871,952 contract that includes $11,085,056 in signing bonuses. This number falls in line with Spotrac.com’s projected salary for Fields released shortly after the NFL Draft, which had him earning $18,871,955 on his rookie deal with a signing bonus of $11,085,058. Fields was a five-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Georgia, and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the…
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Drake Jackson, USC DE | NFL Draft Scouting Report

USC hasn’t had a pass rusher selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since Leonard Williams in 2015. Could Drake Jackson break that drought in the 2022 NFL Draft and emerge as the player to challenge Kayvon Thibodeaux’s presumed dominance at the top of the class? We attempt to answer that question with the USC DE-turned-OLB’s scouting report.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Bears’ Darnell Mooney says Justin Fields’ deep ball caused him to smile mid-route: ‘It’s a beautiful ball’

The Chicago Bears are expected to begin the 2021 season with Andy Dalton under center, but many wonder if he will finish the season as the starter. The Bears traded up to the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and it’s worth pondering how quickly Matt Nagy and Co. could be on the trigger if Dalton struggles early on.
NFL247Sports

Philadelphia Eagles waive Trevon Grimes with injury designation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Many Florida fans were surprised when lanky wide receiver Trevon Grimes went undrafted in April's NFL Draft, but Grimes landed in a seemingly good spot in Philadelphia. The Eagles hired former Florida quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson as their new quarterbacks coach this offseason, giving...
NFLNational football post

Packers sign QB Jake Dolegala, TE Jace Sternberger suspended

The Green Bay Packers may not have the quarterback they want in minicamp but they’re compensating by adding more of them. The Packers have signed Jake Dolegala after he tried out during the team’s minicamp, NFL Network reported Thursday, citing the QB’s agents. Also Thursday, the NFL announced that Green...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State WR | NFL Draft Scouting Report

In our scouting report of Garrett Wilson, we analyze a player who may follow in the footsteps of other Ohio State WRs in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s an expectation in Columbus. If you play wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, you’re expected to play in the NFL. It’s a simple cause-and-effect. Since 2012, 10 Buckeyes receivers have been selected in the NFL Draft, among them Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel. Before them, Ohio State laid claim to stars like Ted Ginn Jr., Santonio Holmes, Terry Glenn, and Hall of Famer Cris Carter. Can Garrett Wilson carry the torch for Ohio State at WR? As Wilson’s NFL Draft scouting report details, he has an excellent chance.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Young QB Adrian Posse lands Ohio State offer at camp

A good foursome of quarterbacks worked out with Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis early this afternoon in the Woody Hayes Athletic Facility. One of those, the only 2024 quarterback in the group, was Adrian Posse from Opa Locke (Fla.) Monsignor Pace. The 6-foot-4 and 205-pound Posse threw the ball...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

A.J. Epenesa tabbed as breakout star in 2021

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa is entering the second year in the NFL after being picked by the team in the 2020 NFL Draft. With his feet now wet and he’s familiar with the system more, Epenesa could take a significant step forward in 2021. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan listed potential breakout stars for every team in the AFC in 2021, and picked Epenesa for Buffalo.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Drake London, USC WR | NFL Draft Scouting Report

USC hasn’t had a first-round WR since 2015, but as his scouting report reveals, Drake London could be a contender in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes. There are taller, big-bodied pass catchers that dominate in contested-catch situations and smaller, shiftier, elusive receivers who are dangerous in the open field. In the 2022 NFL Draft, USC Trojans WR Drake London is a rare entity that merges some of the qualities of those two types of receivers to Frankenstein into a dangerous playmaking threat.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Ryan Kerrigan Out In Washington, Andy Dalton To Start Over Justin Fields

The NFL Draft and the first wave of free agency are over, but there are still plenty of good players left on the market. Veteran edge defender Ryan Kerrigan is one of those players, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to his longtime team. According to the latest rumors originating from his Instagram account, Ryan Kerrigan will not be playing football for the Washington Football Team in 2021. In other news, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy re-affirmed that Andy Dalton is the starter, even with Justin Fields now in town.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pro Bowl CB Johnathan Joseph retires after 15 seasons

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph retired Thursday after 15 seasons and 211 games with four NFL teams. "Today I retire from the NFL," the 37-year-old free agent posted on Twitter. "In the summer of 2006, I signed my first NFL contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fifteen years later, I can say I accomplished my childhood goal of making it to the NFL. I will never forget as a kid telling my father I wanted to be in the NFL."
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Eagles waive former Florida Gators WR Trevon Grimes

Trevon Grimes found himself a good opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the former Florida Gators wide receiver will have to wait on his NFL debut. The Eagles announced roster moves on Wednesday and Grimes was among those waived from the roster. According to NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye, Grimes underwent a knee procedure after an injury.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Christian Harris, Alabama LB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Can Christian Harris follow previous Alabama linebackers and be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? What does his scouting report say?. Despite being relatively inexperienced at the position, Alabama’s Christian Harris has the potential to be one of the top linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Can he follow in the footsteps of Rashaan Evans, Reuben Foster, and C.J. Mosley as a first-round selection for the Crimson Tide?
NFL247Sports

Veteran NFL cornerback Jonathan Joseph announces retirement

NFL cornerback Jonathan Joseph has announced his retirement, via post a social media on Thursday. The 37-year-old Joseph, who was a first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2006, most recently spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 after previous runs with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.