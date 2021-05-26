Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Man shot to death in Allendale neighborhood, police looking for suspect

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 17 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting in the 3500 block of Hyacinth Street Wednesday morning.

Police say that a 38-year-old man was found shot in the 3500 block of Hyacinth Street after they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area.

The man was transported by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

JSO says they do not have any suspect information. They are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

