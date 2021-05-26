Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia archbishop: ‘Nothing compares’ to being physically present at Sunday Mass

By Catholic News Agency
thecatholictelegraph.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Archbishop of Philadelphia this week invited Catholics back to Sunday Mass, emphasizing the importance of in-person attendance. The real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist “is not something we can experience virtually,” Archbishop Nelson Perez wrote in a May 24 letter to Catholics in the archdiocese, on Pentecost Sunday. “Christ’s presence in the Eucharist is real and our personal presence is required to receive it.”

www.thecatholictelegraph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter And Paul#God#Catholics#Eucharist#New Evangelization#The Catholic News Agency#Cna#Archbishop Nelson Perez#Sunday Worship#Sunday Mass#Parishioners#Prayer#Washington D C#Pentecost Sunday#Person Celebration#In Person Attendance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
Related
Religioncrisismagazine.com

Virtual Mass is a Cooking Show Compared to the Real Feast

Now that parishes are opening up again, I’ve been disheartened to see row upon row of empty pews. I also read a post on social media recently that made me especially sad: “Once the pandemic is over, can’t we please still stay at home and watch Mass on TV? I really like the ease of worshiping God from the comfort of my couch.”
NFLdownbeach.com

Philadelphia Eagles team chaplain to speak at OC Tabernacle on Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles team chaplain Ted Winsley will speak Sunday, June 13, at the Ocean City Tabernacle’s 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. Winsley has been the Eagles’ chaplain since 2001 and has played a major role in the spiritual development of key players for two decades. “Pastor Ted,” as he...
Fall River, MAcapenews.net

Bishop Reinstates Sunday Mass Obligation

Fall River Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha has issued a letter announcing that the Fall River Diocese will be among several dioceses in the region to lift the general dispensation from the obligation of Catholics to attend Mass on Sunday and Holy Days, beginning the weekend of June 19 and 20. The dispensation was put in place in March 2020 at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Religionremnantnewspaper.com

THE CRISTEROS: They Died for God, Country & Christ the King

From The Remnant Newspaper's May 31st and June 15th issues... The twin bell towers of Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church slowly disappeared on the horizon behind two cars speeding out of the dusty Mexican town of Chalchihuites, known wistfully as the Birthplace of Spring. Rushing along the mile-high foothills...
Religionairdrietoday.com

Canmore church apologizes for removing shoes left as vigil

CANMORE – Our Lady of the Rockies Roman Catholic Parish has apologized for removing shoes and items left to memorialize the 215 children whose remains were recently discovered buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Fr. Nathan Siray issued a statement on Saturday (June 5) apologizing...
Religiongananoquereporter.com

First Nations communities deserve an apology from the Catholic Church

Religion has always been a topic in which I’ve handled with childlike curiosity and fragility. You never know another person’s boundaries and comfort levels in regard to discussing their beliefs and faith. I grew-up in a mainly Catholic household where in my younger years we frequented Sunday mass and I...
Religioncatholicexchange.com

All Conversion Leads Us to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

We are approaching the Solemnities of Corpus Christi and the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Church’s liturgical calendar. These feast days offer to us a special time and space to reflect on, pray about, and grow in the most important aspects of the Catholic life and devotion. Hopefully, in these days and by this reflection, all of us will develop deeper devotion to the Eucharist and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and become better disciples of the Lord in the process.
Wilmington, DEmyeasternshoremd.com

Sunday Mass obligation dispensation to be lifted

WILMINGTON, Delaware — The Most Reverend W. Francis Malooly, Bishop Emeritus and Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has lifted the dispensation, thereby reinstating the Sunday and Holy Day Mass obligation for Catholics in the Diocese of Wilmington, effective June 26, 2021. The announcement was made June 2...
Worldokotokstoday.ca

'Pick a Sunday:' Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services. Felix Thomas, chief of the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation northeast of Saskatoon, asked Friday for Catholic worshippers to make their feelings known by praying at home instead. "Something that everybody...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Kent Sanders

St. Louis Catholics Invited Back To Sunday Mass Starting July 1st

It's been quite a while since you've last attended Sunday Mass right? That's understandable with the Coronavirus pandemic. But as more people have been vaccinated, regular life is starting to resume again in a variety of ways. Once individuals are fully vaccinated, masks are often not required. Businesses are reopening and hiring new employees. We can now gather together with our friends and family. There are also no government mandates in place against gathering together in church or places of worship.
Boston, MAWCVB

Cardinal Sean O'Malley lifts dispensation of Sunday, Holy Day masses

BOSTON — Cardinal Sean O'Malley is lifting the dispensation of Sunday and Holy Day masses that was put into place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Massachusetts. Effective this weekend, Catholics are urged to return to in-person services. "It has been a long, difficult year. People have experienced...
Trenton, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Diocese of Trenton lifts mask requirements, reinstates Sunday mass obligation

Sunday mass (or Saturday night) will feel more like normal again for the first time in over a year for the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Trenton and across New Jersey. The Diocese of Trenton (which oversees churches in Ocean, Monmouth, Mercer and Burlington Counties) made several revisions to Covid-based protocols in an announcement posted in the Trenton Monitor this week, which is their official publication.
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Ohio Bishops Welcome Catholics Back to Sunday Mass

For the first time since churches were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholics in Ohio were welcomed back to Mass on Sunday. “As we move beyond the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and access to the COVID-19 vaccine has become more widespread, the time has arrived for the good of all the faithful when the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is no longer necessary,” a mid-May statement from the Catholic Conference of Ohio said.