Philadelphia archbishop: ‘Nothing compares’ to being physically present at Sunday Mass
The Archbishop of Philadelphia this week invited Catholics back to Sunday Mass, emphasizing the importance of in-person attendance. The real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist "is not something we can experience virtually," Archbishop Nelson Perez wrote in a May 24 letter to Catholics in the archdiocese, on Pentecost Sunday. "Christ's presence in the Eucharist is real and our personal presence is required to receive it."