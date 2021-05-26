Philadelphia archbishop: ‘Nothing compares’ to being physically present at Sunday Mass

We are approaching the Solemnities of Corpus Christi and the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Church’s liturgical calendar. These feast days offer to us a special time and space to reflect on, pray about, and grow in the most important aspects of the Catholic life and devotion. Hopefully, in these days and by this reflection, all of us will develop deeper devotion to the Eucharist and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and become better disciples of the Lord in the process.