The Goodman Theatre has announced its 2021-22 season, featuring many of the productions originally announced before the pandemic closed the theater for more than a year. On July 30, the Goodman will be the first major non-profit Chicago theater to return to live performance when its production of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” opens in the Albert Theatre. “School Girls” was on the cusp of opening last March before the COVID-19 crisis forced its closure.