Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild Game 6 odds, picks and prediction

LAS VEGAS — The Avalanche visits the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 6 of their second-round series on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena (7 p.m. MT, NBCSN). Play your game. The Avs returned to their identity in Game 5’s 3-2 overtime loss, and if it weren’t for two third-period turnovers that led directly to Vegas goals, overtime would not have been required and Colorado would have the 3-2 series lead. Turnovers aside, the Avs were sharp in all areas — zone exits, flow through the middle of the ice and significant possession time in the offensive zone. And they would have drawn more penalties if the officials called a tighter game. The Avs were just as physical as the Knights, who play a heavy game, and they won a significant amount of puck battles. If Colorado can again play to its fast-paced, in-your-face identity — and limit turnovers — Game 7 could happen.