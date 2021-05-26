Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman and Lois season 1, episode 7 review: Man of Steel

By Scott Brown
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One sound at a time.” Spoilers for Superman and Lois season 1, episode 7 follow. With Jordan’s super-hearing beginning to emerge in Superman and Lois, Clark must pass on the techniques he learned so that he could become Superman in order to help his son. Meanwhile, Lana goes undercover for...

bamsmackpow.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of Steel#The Dark Knight#Story Time#Kryptonians#Morgan Edge For Lois#Superman Evil#A K A Steel#Captain Luthor#Powers#Earth#Review#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Superman & Lois follows up on a great character reveal

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 1. All times are Eastern. Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.): The CW’s Arrowverse shows have a knack for season-one surprises. Last week, Superman & Lois unveiled its first big unexpected character reveal. Before we check in with Caroline Siede’s thoughts on the matter, we’ll mention that The CW is very courteously replaying “Man Of Steel,” last week’s episode, at 8 p.m., so if you missed it, you can catch up just in time for the new episode. You’ll also want to stop reading now, before we jump into this excerpt from Caroline’s recap of the episode:
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Superman vs Lobo pits the Man of Steel against the Main Man

DC Comics pits the Man of Steel against the Main Man this August in the three-issue prestige format series Superman vs. Lobo from writers Tim Seeley & Sarah Beattie (Money Shot) and artist Mirka Andolfo (Punchline). What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That’s what readers will...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 19 Review: Balthazar "Bino" Baker

That was a whole lot of wheel-spinning without much narrative traction. So soon after she was taken into FBI custody, Liz found herself on the run again on The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 19. How hard was it just to drive to the task force office after arresting Liz? Why...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Lieutenant Rosetti Attacks Clark in Superman and Lois Episode 1.08 Photos

Lieutenant Rosetti Attacks Clark in Superman and Lois Episode 1.08 Photos. The CW just released a shiny new set of promotional photos for the upcoming Superman and Lois episode 1.08. The episode will air in just a couple of days, and it will be the only Arrowverse show to air this week since Legends of Tomorrow is taking a break for Memorial Day, and The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman are already on hiatus. As the television network teased in the recently released promo, the next episode will feature a face-to-face between Clark and John Henry Irons. It also looks that the Kryptonian hero will have a lot on his plate as he apparently locks horns with a military man, Lieutenant Rosetti. The reason is still unknown, but the look on the face of General Sam Lane is enough to be worried about.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Superman & Lois episode 9 spoilers: Smallville’s significance

After tonight’s episode, it obviously makes sense to be excited for Superman & Lois episode 9! What makes this show special is that each story can feel at times like there own thing, and there are new discoveries to be made at almost every turn. For next week in particular,...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Lucifer Season 5 Episode 10 Review: Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam

This Lucifer review contains spoilers. “We celestials are pretty much the same as you.”. It’s the bold series that takes on the demands of producing a musical episode that manages to not only seamlessly blend lyrically into the overall narrative arc but also give fans a peek into another side of the characters and actors. Like it or not, any attempt to blend singing and dancing with an active storyline will be somehow measured against Joss Whedon and Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s “Once More, with Feeling,” long considered the gold standard of musical episodes. “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” more than holds its own, and Lucifer successfully continues its tale of familial discord and the universal, individual struggle with self worth.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 9: Loyal Subjekts

Lois, Chrissy, and Clark team up to gather all the details about Morgan Edge on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 9, “Loyal Subjekts.” They’re trying to crack the code on Edge’s interest in Smallville. Now that things are falling into place around Edge’s grand scheme, it’s vital that they move as fast as possible.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Finally Gave Lois Lane The Story She Deserved

This article contains SUPERMAN & LOIS episode 8 spoilers. Superman & Lois has done so many things right in its first season, using familiar comics characters to explore an uncharted onscreen corner of the Superman mythos, focusing on the struggles of small town businesses in an increasingly corporate America, and embracing bold and risky storytelling decisions like introducing hero John Henry Irons to the DC TV universe – just initially disguised as both a villain and a Luthor.
TV Serieskryptonsite.com

Superman & Lois: Behind The John Henry Irons Reveal

The “Bitter Script Reader”‘s blog has long been a great destination for those who want to see discussion of screenwriting and reactions to things that happen on TV and films. Last year, “Bitter” revealed himself to be Adam Mallinger, who was the writers’ assistant for Superman & Lois Season 1, who also was credited by both showrunner Todd Helbing and staff writer Jai Jamison as being “The One Who Pitched John Henry Irons” as the true identity of “The Stranger.”
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Superfamilies Are Difficult in Superman and Lois Episode 1.09 Promo

Superfamilies Are Difficult in Superman and Lois Episode 1.09 Promo. The CW just debuted a promo for the upcoming ninth episode of Superman and Lois. While the rest of the Arrowverse is taking a break, the show featuring the Kryptonian hero dealing with his daily struggles in Smallville keeps proceeding towards the midpoint of the season. Apparently, the next installment will focus on Jonathan and his complicated relationship with his family. Unlike his twin brother Jordan, he hasn’t shown any superpowers so far. But when your father’s name is Clark Kent, the situation might change at any moment (taking into account that, in the comics, Jonathan is the one who takes on the identity of Superboy). For now, it looks like the teenager keeps getting into trouble. But perhaps something worse is on the horizon. The video shows that General Sam Lane, his grandfather, is attempting to turn him against his father.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 9 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Superman & Lois surely has more to reveal as the recent episode showed some surprises that many are not expecting at all. As Episode 9 is up next, make sure you have your countdown ready with the release date and time, ensure you know where to watch it, and here are some trailers and teasers for the show.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Manifest Review: Duty Free (Season 3 Episode 11)

With only a two-part finale to go, Manifest Season 3 Episode 11, “Duty Free,” makes a good decision to slow down before what can only be a chaotic finale. “Duty Free” explores the relationships and consequences of the Stones and their close ones. Although some choices I find questionable, Manifest...
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

HSMTMTS Review: Valentines Day (Season 2 Episode 3)

Love is in the air, as our Wildcats attempt to navigate their relationships in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 3 “Valentines Day.”. It’s an episode where the plot takes a back seat to the romance, but what should be a shippers delight, ends up delivering little more than disappointment.