Superman and Lois season 1, episode 7 review: Man of Steel

Superfamilies Are Difficult in Superman and Lois Episode 1.09 Promo. The CW just debuted a promo for the upcoming ninth episode of Superman and Lois. While the rest of the Arrowverse is taking a break, the show featuring the Kryptonian hero dealing with his daily struggles in Smallville keeps proceeding towards the midpoint of the season. Apparently, the next installment will focus on Jonathan and his complicated relationship with his family. Unlike his twin brother Jordan, he hasn’t shown any superpowers so far. But when your father’s name is Clark Kent, the situation might change at any moment (taking into account that, in the comics, Jonathan is the one who takes on the identity of Superboy). For now, it looks like the teenager keeps getting into trouble. But perhaps something worse is on the horizon. The video shows that General Sam Lane, his grandfather, is attempting to turn him against his father.