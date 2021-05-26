Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Iodine Software Acquires Physician Engagement Platform Artifact Health

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIodine Software, a leading healthcare AI company, today announced it has acquired physician engagement platform company Artifact Health. The acquisition brings together two industry leaders and expands Iodine’s clinical predictions and insights platform beyond clinical documentation improvement (CDI) teams to directly engage physicians through Artifact’s HIPAA-compliant mobile platform. Iodine experienced...

www.healthcareittoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Technology#Electronic Health Records#Health Systems#Software Systems#Health Care#Clinical Medicine#Artifact Health#Cdi#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Iodine Software#Ehr#Iodine Artifact#Iodine#Physician Queries#Engagement#Core Healthcare Systems#Workflow Solutions#Clinical Concepts#Healthcare Providers#Patient Documentation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Medical & Biotechbiopharminternational.com

PNI to be Acquired by Danaher Corporation’s Life Sciences Platform

Currently, PNI offers a Genetic Medicine Toolkit, including its GenVoy LNP delivery platform and NanoAssemblr microfluidic-based nanoparticle manufacturing platform, for the development of genetic medicines. Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a Canadian genetic medicines technology and solutions company, announced on June 1, 2021 that it has been acquired by Danaher Corporation’s Life...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

eRemede Announces Release of Doctor-Patient Engagement Software

ERemede is pleased to announce the final production release of the HIPAA compliant software. eRemede gives medical patients and providers a digital link to care continuum from intake through recovery. Practices and clinics which offer eRemede’s application can more easily and efficiently communicate with patients throughout their care. Heightened concerns...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

Why physicians reject health tech

Medicine has been one of the slowest industries to adopt technology. For the last decade, physicians across the United States and in all specialties and settings have been bombarded with fancy presentations, promises of ease of use and integration, and unfounded “data-based” assurances of future improved patient outcomes, workflow efficiencies, and practice cost savings. Wowed by the opportunity to improve the flow of their workday and patients’ health, physicians bought in to many of these firms. This came mostly at their own expense. Physicians soon, as a group, were largely and abjectly disappointed in a broad range of these products and the outcomes. These disappointments only led to abandoning the physician’s investment and an increasing lack of trust in people selling the endless range of technology solutions, big promises, and improved health outcomes. In short, physicians have been burned and are now highly reluctant to engage.
Healthpulse2.com

Digital Health Platform Noom Raises $540 Million

Leading digital health platform Noom raised $540 million in Series F funding. These are the details. Noom — a leading digital health platform focused on behavior change — announced recently that it raised about $540 million Series F funding led by Silver Lake. Other new investors participating in the round include Oak HC/FT, Temasek, and Novo Holdings. And existing investors Sequoia Capital, RRE, and Samsung Ventures also participated.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Ensemble Acquires Digital Patient Communications Platform Odeza – M&A

– Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), a provider of end-to-end revenue cycle management, announced today it has acquired Odeza, an all-in-one digital consumer communications platform that integrates with leading EHR platforms to unify, simplify and automate patient interactions. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The integration of this...
Healthhealio.com

Q&A: Rebuilding trust between physicians, patients, health care leaders

In a new ABIM Foundation survey, 30% of physicians said their trust in the United States health care system and health care organization leadership has decreased over the past year. Richard J. Baron, MD, president and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine and ABIM Foundation noted that the...
Westbrook, MEmainebiz.biz

IDEXX acquires New Zealand-based veterinary software provider

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (Nasdaq: IDXX), a Westbrook-based provider of veterinary diagnostics and software, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of ezyVet, which provides software to help vets manage their practices. Terms were not disclosed. The acquisition of the Auckland, New Zealand-based company includes its Vet Radar real-time workflow tool. A spokesperson...
ComputersLife Style Extra

VR Education shares surge as software platform Engage nets big clients

(Alliance News) - VR Education Holdings PLC on Friday said its virtual communications software platform Engage continues to see a strong performance, with large multinationals signing up for the service. VR Education shares surged 11% at 18.30 pence each in London on Friday midday. The AIM-listed virtual reality technology company...
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

CareCloud Acquires Health IT Consulting Firm MedMatica – M&A

– CareCloud today announced it has acquired Santa Rosa Staffing, Inc. and the assets of MedMatica Consulting Associates, Inc., through the closing of an Asset and Stock Purchase Agreement. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition reflects CareCloud’s continued expansion into the hospital and health system...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago health care communication startup Odeza acquired by Ensemble Health Partners

Odeza, a Chicago-based health care communication startup, has been acquired by Cincinnati health care revenue management company Ensemble Health Partners. Odeza, founded in 2016 by Dan Melillo, Dan Caballero and Yeming Rankin, makes an artificial intelligence-powered communication platform for the health care industry. The all-in-one digital consumer communication platform integrates with electronic health record platforms to unify, simplify and automate patient needs, like scheduling appointments and tracking payments.
PoliticsTahlequah Daily Press

In-Network Agreement Reached with BCBSOK and OU Health Physicians

Oklahoma City, OK -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) and OU Health Physicians (OUHP), are pleased to announce that they have agreed to our contracts through June 30, 2022, ensuring all OU Health Physicians in the Blue Advantage PPOSM, BlueChoice PPOSM, BlueLincs HMOSM, BluePlan65 SelectSM, BluePreferred PPOSM and BlueTraditionalSM will remain in-network with no disruption in service. Over the next year, BCBSOK and OU Health will work to define a new, long-term contract that reflects the quality and value of OU Health as a newly integrated clinic and hospital system and its services to BCBSOK members.
GooglePosted by
HIT Consultant

Carbon Health Acquires CGM-Enabled Virtual Diabetes Platform Steady Health

– Carbon Health, a technology-enabled healthcare provider, announced the acquisition of Steady Health, a fully integrated diabetes platform that uses data from continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to provide personalized medical care from top endocrinologists. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The Steady Health acquisition accelerates Carbon...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Sumo Logic Acquires Sensu; Gains IT Monitoring Software

Cloud SIEM provider Sumo Logic, which works closely with MSSP and MSP security partners, has acquired Sensu, an open source platform for infrastructure and application monitoring. Financial terms fo the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 301 that Channel has covered so far in 2021. See...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nvidia reveals AI software dev platform, new AI servers

Nvidia has announced several Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing initiatives designed for enterprises at its Computex 2021 launch. AI has been a key focus point of Nvidia’s presence at the event, and the company argues that its announcements will enable all kinds of enterprises to power their AI workloads on traditional datacenter infrastructure.
Softwareaithority.com

Siemens Acquires Nextflow Software to Speed Simulations With Advanced Meshless Technology

Siemens announced that it has acquired Nextflow Software, an independent provider of advanced particle-based computational fluid dynamics (CFD) solutions. Nextflow Software will become part of Siemens Digital Industries Software, where its offering will expand the Simcenter™ software portfolio, part of the Siemens’ Xcelerator™ portfolio of software and services, with rapid meshless CFD capabilities to accelerate the analysis of complex transient applications in the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries such as gearbox lubrication, tank sloshing or electric motor spray cooling.
BusinessGenetic Engineering News

Cytiva Acquires German Scientific Software Maker GoSilico

Cytiva acquired the German software make GoSilico whose “powerfully innovative digital solution” will bring great value to Cytiva’s clients, who can use mechanistic models to improve their decisions, accelerate their process development and more quickly bring new therapies to market, notes Olivier Loeillot, VP, Cytiva. “GoSilico’s expert team and solution are a fantastic addition to Cytiva’s longtime strengths and capabilities in chromatography, process development, and overall bioprocessing,” he adds.