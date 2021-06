(ARTFIXdaily.com) The Moat, Breccles, A Gift of Warm Affection and Friendship. Hung in Pride of Place on the Onassis Yacht the Christina, the First Super Yacht. An extraordinary emblem of the celebrated friendship between British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill and Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, The Moat, Breccles will be offered in Phillips’ 20th Century and Contemporary Art Evening Sale on June 23, 2021, estimated at $1.5-2 million. Painted in August 1921, the painting by Churchill was gifted to Aristotle Onassis in 1961, and hung in the saloon of the Onassis yacht, the Christina.