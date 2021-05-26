CV board discusses solar proposal, outdoor center lease, PIN

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Select Board met Monday, May 24, 2021 under new COVID-19 guidelines. Green Lantern Solar is developing a solar display on the Carrabassett Sanitary District land projected to produce 8,382,400 kWh/year. The three Town-of-Carrabassett Valley-accounts, called Small General Service accounts, The town, the Antigravity Center /recreation department and the library complex, would use approximately 86,979 kWh annually based on previous demand, roughly 1% of the array’s capacity. The total array capacity has been allocated, with GLS reserving capacity for Carrabassett, Sugarloaf and one other local user in conformance with representations from the initial project developer from whom GLS acquired the project.