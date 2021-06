Polygon’s latest series, The Masterpieces of Streaming, looks at the new batch of classics that have emerged from an evolving era of entertainment. Zack Snyder’s film Army of the Dead arrived on Netflix with a notable lack of an asterisk. Unlike the majority of the movies Snyder made during his decade-plus as a go-to blockbuster director for Warner Bros. Pictures, there were no plans for an extended Army of the Dead edit representing Snyder’s “true” vision — at 148 minutes, this was the Snyder Cut. That, the director explained in multiple interviews, was a benefit of working with Netflix: the company more or less left him alone.