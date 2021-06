2021 is continuing on and mining stocks have been performing very well in the market. Back in 2020 the growth of mining stocks was completely unpredictable before the pandemic happened. The pandemic arrived and many of these assets fell due to the state of uncertainty. Then recovery came, and pushed many mining stock prices to new record highs. Now in 2021, plenty of mining stocks have been able to increase their value in the market. This comes as precious metals like silver and gold are at $27 per ounce and $1890 per ounce respectively.