You’ve grown and delivered a tiny human, and the impact this can have on your body is immense! You’ve finally got your little bundle of joy in your arms, but that is not all. You’ve also got sore, bruised, and probably torn lady parts as well. No matter if you’ve had a complicated or an easy birth — these struggles are something you can’t miss. Childbirth can cause your body to undergo a certain degree of trauma, and it is important to recover (1). The healing process in itself can be a painful one, which is why you should make use of anything and everything that provides you some respite! A padsicle is one such item that can help bring relief to your postpartum pain.