Employers Must Be Mindful of Pay Practices, As Criminal Charges for Underpayment of Workers Becomes Increasingly Common

Once upon a time, Wisconsin was a shining beacon for workers’ rights, leading our nation with policies that protected workers’ safety, encouraged fair wages and promoted a relationship between employees and employers rooted in shared prosperity. Unfortunately, over the decades, too many leaders disregarded that proud history in favor of policies that undermined opportunities for workers and the needs of their employers. COVID-19 exposed and accelerated the impact of those policies. As our state emerges from the pandemic, it’s time to take stock of how we can grow a workforce development model that provides genuine opportunity for all in a 21st century economy.