The New York City subway authority was hacked in April, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, as cyberattacks have targeted America’s energy resources, meat supplies and more.The attack was orchestrated by a hacking group that is believed to have ties to the Chinese government, according to the publication.Hackers were unable to gain access to the system that controls the train cars, which could impact rider safety if breached.But there was concern that the attack left behind a back door that would allow hackers to continue to infiltrate the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (MTA) operational system, according to a document detailing the hack, which...