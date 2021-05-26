Cancel
Law

Doroshow Pasquale Partners Participate in Workers' Comp Seminar

By Aleeza Furman
Law.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Law Offices Doroshow, Pasquale, Krawitz and Bhaya announced that partners Jessica Welch, Don Marston, James Donovan and Tara Bustard attended a Delaware State Bar Association workers’ compensation section seminar. Welch, Marston and Bustard discussed trends in medical treatment, subrogation/lien reimbursement and ethics in the era of COVID-19 during the...

www.law.com
