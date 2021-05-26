Cancel
Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut carbon emissions

By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activist groups. The ruling Wednesday by The Hague District Court could set a precedent for similar...

www.msn.com
