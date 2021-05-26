Want to Win a Stanley Cup? Don't Platoon Goalies in the Playoffs
Andrei Vasilevskiy is a unicorn. When he raised the Stanley Cup above his head last June, er, September, he did so as the first goalie to win 18 games during a single post-season. Shining in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s crease, Vasilevskiy started 25 playoff games in less than two months. Including the regular season, he started 77 of Tampa’s 95 games, good for an 81-percent piece of the puck-stopping pie – all while the league-wide trend of burning goalies to the wick had actually been dissipating.www.si.com