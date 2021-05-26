Want to Win a Stanley Cup? Don't Platoon Goalies in the Playoffs

The NHL playoffs have started. As the first round is finally over and now we are in round two. These series that are going on in round two are all good. One of the teams that got into round two is the Montreal Canadiens. With Covid-19 the NHL decided to have an all-Canadian division. The teams with the division were the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadians, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, and the Edmonton Oilers.