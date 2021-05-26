$100 for a Sandwich at Disneyland?
Los Angeles, CA (WDEF) – We are learning more about Disneyland’s Avenger campus this week. The new addition in Disneyland will have numerous dining options for guests, including a $100 sandwich. Why is it so pricey? CBS News is reporting its made of salami, rosemary ham, provolone, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. So what’s the catch? You can share it with up to 8 people. If you want to buy an individual portion it costs around 15 dollars.wdef.com