Singapore Air Force training on Guam
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has deployed a team of airmen and women to Guam for a two-month training period at Andersen Air Force Base. The RSAF has been deploying fighter aircraft to Guam for rotational training since 2017. In the coming days, the RSAF’s F-15SGs, F-16C/Ds, and G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft will again conduct training to sharpen and hone professional competencies. The RSAF will also be training with the United States Navy’s VAQ 132 squadron.www.pncguam.com
Comments / 0