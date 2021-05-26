CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore Air Force training on Guam

By Pacific News Center
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has deployed a team of airmen and women to Guam for a two-month training period at Andersen Air Force Base. The RSAF has been deploying fighter aircraft to Guam for rotational training since 2017. In the coming days, the RSAF’s F-15SGs, F-16C/Ds, and G550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft will again conduct training to sharpen and hone professional competencies. The RSAF will also be training with the United States Navy’s VAQ 132 squadron.

