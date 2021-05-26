No. 5 Texas Tech vs. Baylor in Big 12 tournament game thread

View live updates and discuss the NCAA Tournament game between the Miami Hurricanes and the USF Bulls at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPNU). Miami (32-19) is looking to go 2-0 to begin regional play for the first time since the 2016 Coral Gables Regional on their way to the College World Series. Second-seeded Miami is coming off a 1-0 win over third-seeded South Alabama on Friday while fourth-seeded USF (29-27) beat top-seeded Florida 5-3. The first meeting between Miami and USF since 2011 will put the winner in the driver's seat and one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals. The loser will play in an elimination game on Sunday (12:00 p.m., SECN) while the winner will await the winner of Sunday's elimination game for a game later on Sunday (6:00 p.m., TV TBA). Miami improved to 12-6 in five appearances at the Gainesville Regional, which they have won in 1989 and 2002. Miami is 9-4 in its last 13 games while USF has won seven of his last eight.