No. 5 Texas Tech vs. Baylor in Big 12 tournament game thread

By Jarret Johnson
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords: Texas Tech (35-13, 14-10 in Big 12), Baylor (31-18, 11-13 in Big 12) Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Media: TV: ESPNU. Stream: Watch ESPN (LINK) Audio: TexasTech.com (LINK)

