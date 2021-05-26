Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell ordered to cut emissions by Dutch court

msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in the Netherlands has ruled in a landmark case that the oil giant Shell must reduce its emissions. Dutch media reported that this was the first time an oil company had been held liable for climate change. Environmental group Friends of the Earth brought the case to court...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Royal Dutch Shell#Climate Change#Global Emissions#Fossil Group#Fossil Fuels#Civil Court#Friends Of The Earth#The Paris Agreement#British#Niger Delta#Co2 Emissions#Dutch Media#Environmental Group#Company#Paris#Compensation#Suppliers#Leaks#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
Related
Energy Industryncadvertiser.com

Big Oil finds the climate has changed

The following editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion:. Over the past month, campaigners have been celebrating moves to get the world's biggest oil companies to address climate change. In the U.S., shareholders of Exxon Mobil overruled top management to appoint new board members dedicated to accelerating the firm's transition away from fossil fuels. At the same time, in Europe, a court in The Hague ruled that Royal Dutch Shell was about to breach its human-rights obligation to reduce carbon emissions, and ordered the company to adopt a much more demanding target for abatement. This week Shell said it expected to appeal the judgment, but nonetheless would take further "bold but measured steps" to cut its emissions faster.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Norway Not Ready to Part with Oil and Gas in Push for Greener Energy

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) – Norway is betting on hydrogen and offshore wind for its energy transition but will continue to extract oil and gas until 2050 and beyond, the outgoing center-right government said as it presented its long-term energy strategy on Friday. Europe’s second largest oil and gas producer...
Energy Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

Shell chief vows to bolster emissions strategy after court ruling

The Guardian: Shell chief vows to bolster emissions strategy after court ruling. Ben van Beurden pledges to ‘rise to challenge’ after court ordered oil firm to cut global carbon emissions by 45%. Joanna Partridge: Wed 9 Jun 2021 18.21 BST. Royal Dutch Shell has vowed to accelerate its strategy towards...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

Shell vows faster climate push after Dutch court ruling

Shell said Wednesday it would accelerate its clean energy and climate efforts following a major Dutch court ruling last month that ordered faster greenhouse gas emissions cuts. Why it matters: CEO Ben van Beurden's announcement signals how the landmark court ruling could tangibly affect one of the world's most powerful...
Energy Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

The Court’s decision on Shell is a major step towards ‘The End of the Oil Age’

Extracts from: Friends of the Earth v Royal Dutch Shell – what did the Dutch Court rule, and what does it mean for Shell’s business?. The District Court of The Hague made a landmark ruling on 26 May in the case made collectively by the Dutch Friends of Earth (Milieudefensie) and other NGOs versus Royal Dutch Shell (“Shell” or “RDS”) on the issue of whether Dutch law required Shell to limit its CO2 emissions:
Environmentecowatch.com

The 'Big Con' Revealed: Report Details Fossil Fuel Industry's Deceptive 'Net Zero' Strategy

A new report published Wednesday by a trio of progressive advocacy groups lifts the veil on so-called "net zero" climate pledges, which are often touted by corporations and governments as solutions to the climate emergency, but which the paper's authors argue are merely a dangerous form of greenwashing that should be eschewed in favor of Real Zero policies based on meaningful, near-term commitments to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Dutch court ruling on Shell 'counter-productive': academic

Samuele Furfari says shareholder value will be cut, while other countries will continue to profit from fossil fuel production and use. The Dutch court judgment against Shell seems as much political as legal and will have unintended consequences, assuming it is even enforceable, according to scientist-turned-academic Samuele Furfari. In late May the commercial division of a Hague court set out a specific target for ...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Is Selling Assets Useless for Cutting GHG Emissions?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Major oil and gas companies face mounting pressure from shareholders to cut emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from their refineries and other facilities. A relatively simple approach to address concerns about emissions is to sell assets. Although whittling down a company’s portfolio may burnish the individual firm’s environmental profile, is the overall environmental value of such an action plan essentially nil? One of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators examines the question in this week’s review of oil and gas market hits and misses. Read on for his and other insights.
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Germany Broke EU Emissions Laws, Top Court Says

LUXEMBOURG (CN) — Germany has been violating European Union pollution standards since 2010, the bloc’s top court ruled on Thursday. Not available in English, the decision from the European Court of Justice says that Berlin failed to take appropriate measures to curb nitrogen dioxide emissions between 2010 and 2016. “The...
Aerospace & Defenseecowatch.com

​The Future of Flying? Airships Could Cut Carbon Emissions by 90%

Love flying but feel guilty about the air pollution and carbon emissions that airplanes produce? Sometimes, simple solutions to big problems float right above our heads — literally. A UK blimp company has developed a new environmentally friendly airship for commercial flights. If it replaces airplanes on short, inter-city routes,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU nations agree air traffic reform to cut aviation emissions

European Union nations agreed on Thursday a reform of the bloc's air traffic management aimed at cutting emissions, reducing costs for hard-hit airlines, and improving safety. The reform, known as Single European Sky, includes a variety of initiatives, such as beefing up the role of regulator Eurocontrol in coordinating and optimising air traffic flows.